Without Maiara, Maraisa makes a confession and worries fans: “smile and cry”

Maraisa, after the announcement that the album As Patroas had been nominated for the Latin Grammy, decided to vent about his feelings through some posts on Instagram. Thus, today, September 21, the singer’s name and that of Marília Mendonça became the most talked about of the moment.

“While I am bursting with happiness, I will always have that void she left, for us to fully celebrate this achievement. It’s a mix of feelings. But wherever God places me to play my role, I will be, with all my love and determination. I will do the impossible to be present, because last year I didn’t have the minimum conditions to participate. I really want to be there representing all these guys who gave their blood for this work, and to all of you who made this album stay at the top! I thank God for this opportunity and for allowing me to get where I always dreamed of!!”, fired Maraisa.

The singer also wrote: “It is a great challenge to try to translate such complex feelings into some sentences! Emotions seem to have a taste, the sweetness of conquests lives in the midst of the bitterness of absence. Together we share sofas, rooms, music, dreams, smiles and tears. This nomination is a collective achievement, even though 35% is an account that would never close at 100%.

Maraisa declares love for Marília Mendonça

Finally, Maraisa made her opinion clear about the departure of Marília Mendonça and the album As Patroas: “This was never a mistake, this is a lesson, it’s seeing beauty in imperfections. It’s smiling crying, asking for thanks, it’s living every day missing you so much, Marília. Wherever we are, you will always be. Our fight is for this place to be the top”.

