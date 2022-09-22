Women’s Libertadores: see day and time of Corinthians and Palmeiras games – 09/21/2022

A day after drawing the groups, Conmebol defined this Wednesday (21) the table of games for the women’s Libertadores that will be played from October 13 to 28 in Quito, Ecuador. The times of the matches of the final stages (quarters, semifinals and final) were left open – there is the possibility that TV Globo will show the semifinals and the final if Corinthians or Palmeiras are, so the time of these clashes will be defined in the future. Ferroviária is the third Brazilian participant.

In the first phase, the matches will take place at 3:00 pm and 5:15 pm local time, and at 5:15 pm and 7:15 pm Brasília time. If the broadcast of the semifinals (on October 25 and 26, Tuesday and Wednesday) and the final (on October 28, a Friday) is confirmed, the games must take place between 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm local time (3:00 pm and 4:00 pm Brasilia).

Corinthians, the current champion and seed of Group A, will debut on October 13 against Deportivo Cali (COL), at 19:15 (Brasília time), at the Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda stadium (from Aucas). Ferroviária, which is in Group B, starts its participation on the same day, also at 19:15 (Brasília time), against Ecuador representative 1, still to be defined, at the Banco Guayaquil stadium (by Independiente Del Valle).

Palmeiras debut the following day, October 14, at 19:15 (Brasília time), against Libertad Limpeño (PAR) at Banco Guayaquil. There are 16 participating teams divided into four groups of four, with the first and second places qualifying for the quarter-finals, when the knockout stage begins until the decision.

Paramount has confirmed that it will stream all women’s Libertadores matches through its free Pluto TV streaming. SporTV should broadcast the matches on closed TV and Facebook negotiates. TV Globo will only have the semifinal and final if Corinthians or Palmeiras are.

Based on the regulations, Corinthians and Palmeiras can only cross each other in the decision, regardless of whether they move to the quarterfinals with the first or second of their brackets. The final stages will be played at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium, known as Casa Blanca and which belongs to the LDU.

SEE THE BRAZILIAN GROUPS AND GAMES:

A group

Corinthians

Olympia (PAR)

Always Ready (BOL)

Deportivo Cali (COL)

October 13 – Corinthians vs Deportivo Cali – 19:15 (from Brasilia)

October 16 – Corinthians vs Always Ready – 19:15 (Brasilia time)

October 19 – Corinthians x Olimpia – 19:15 (from Brasilia)

group B

Ecuador 1

Sporting defender (URU)

Boca Juniors (ARG)

railway

October 13 – Ferroviária x Ecuador 1 – 19:15 (from Brasilia)

October 16 – Ferroviária vs Defensor Sporting – 19:15 (from Brasilia)

October 19 – Ferroviária x Boca Juniors – 17h (from Brasilia)

Group C

palm trees

University of Chile (CHI)

Ecuador 2

Libertad Limpeño (PAR)

October 14 – Palmeiras vs Libertad Limpeño – 19:15 (from Brasilia)

October 17 – Palmeiras x Ecuador 2 – 19:15 (from Brasilia)

October 20 – Palmeiras vs Universidad de Chile – 19:15 (from Brasilia)

Group D

America de Cali (COL)

turkey 1

Venezuela 1

Santiago Morning (CHI)