World Alzheimer’s Day warns of rising cases worldwide

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that about 55 million people live with some type of dementia, the most common being Alzheimer’s disease, which affects seven out of ten individuals worldwide. The WHO warns of the worrying trend of increasing these numbers, with the aging of the population. Estimates from UK-based Alzheimer’s Disease International show that global numbers could reach 74.7 million by 2030 and 131.5 million by 2050.

Here in Brazil, data from the Ministry of Health indicate that around 1.2 million people have the disease and 100,000 new cases are diagnosed each year.

This Wednesday (21), is World Alzheimer’s Day, created by the International Alzheimer’s Association. In Brazil, the date marks the National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Day, established to clarify Brazilians about the importance of the participation of family and friends in the care of those diagnosed with the disease.

“Alzheimer’s disease is manifested by a dysfunction in which some neurons in our brain begin to die,” he told Brazil Agency the neurologist Silvio Pessanha Neto, director of the Institute of Medical Education (Idomed). Neurodegenerative diseases all have the same profile. “Depending on the location of these neurons, different signs and symptoms will occur. But the pathophysiology is the same”, highlighted the doctor.

In the case of Alzheimer’s, a set of neurons undergoes a faulty process and begins to die. As these neurons are precisely those responsible for memory, the patient begins to have the inability to generate new memories. “Oblivion related to recent events begins”.

Pessanha explains that the first signs are identified by family and friends. “The individual begins to forget things, such as the names of grandchildren; he starts repeating the same question over and over; he cannot learn new things.”

Alzheimer’s is one of the forms of neurodegenerative dementia that usually affects the elderly, as it is a slow and progressive process. Symptoms usually begin after the sixth or seventh decades of life. For specialists, the disease in young people is very rare and occurs when there is a genetic predisposition to the disease.

“Young people, understood as someone in their 40s, when they have [Alzheimer]this process starts very early, because it takes a long time for this dysfunction to manifest”, says Pessanha.

The specialist also clarifies that Alzheimer’s cannot be confused with senile dementia: “the brain ages, as the whole body ages. Alzheimer’s is the disease. It is not the natural aging of our brain.”

The nuclear doctor and member of the European Society of Nuclear Medicine, José Leite, says that medicine has gained important allies for the detection of Alzheimer’s, such as a non-invasive imaging test, called Florbetaben Amyloid PET (PET-CT with Florbetaben-18F) . “The exam is able to measure the volume of beta amyloid plaques that, when accumulated, interfere with the functioning of brain cells and are considered as Alzheimer’s fingerprints by doctors”.

The exam is a novelty in the country and important because it enhances the diagnosis. As it is a progressive disease, the more likely the diagnosis is to start a correct treatment to improve the patient’s quality of life. “It is very important because the sooner the diagnosis is made, the doctor can treat it better, start medicating the patient to reduce the speed with which neurons begin to die. Then, you improve the quality of life and the patient’s prognosis improves a lot”, evaluates Pessanha.

According to Marcus Tulius, a neurologist at the Niterói Hospital Complex (CHN) and researcher at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), the new test is a tool to aid in diagnosis, but, in isolation, it is not enough. “It strengthens the clinical hypothesis. It enables early detection of the condition and, together with the assessment of existing symptoms, it is possible to try to stabilize them.”

Marcus Tulius highlighted that the improvement in the quality of life of patients with Alzheimer’s is provided when treatment is given earlier, “making the person and family prepare for this disease, despite knowing that the disease will progress in the future. Medications make this evolution slower.”

Alzheimer’s is an incurable disease and there is no proven effective prevention. Prevention consists of maintaining active physical and mental activity, reading a lot, writing, doing crosswords, puzzles. “Whoever occupies the brain postpones the disease”, says Pessanha.

In addition to mental stimulation, there is increasing evidence that physical exercise is beneficial for the prevention and treatment of Alzheimer’s. For the orthopedist and specialist in Sports Medicine, André Siqueira, regular physical activity, such as walking, not only protects against some risk factors for the onset of Alzheimer’s, such as hypertension, high cholesterol and diabetes, but also benefits in the speed of reasoning, favors the maintenance of memory and helps in the prevention of cognitive decline.

Recent studies link Alzheimer’s with other diseases and, for this reason, taking care of health in general can delay the development of the disease. “We know today that Alzheimer’s is closely linked to diabetes, hypertension, smoking, obstructive sleep apnea syndrome, and depression. So, if you treat these situations early, it reduces the risk of the elderly, when they reach old age, developing Alzheimer’s”, says Marcus Tulius.

Family support for the Alzheimer’s patient is essential. “The person has an illness. She doesn’t confuse her grandson’s name, for example, because she wants to. I try to ask the family to support, encourage, take them to the cinema, the museum, the theater, take them for a walk, be patient because these stimuli will keep the patient, for longer, with a minimum quality of life to interact with the people”, recommends Pessanha.