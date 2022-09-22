Xbox September Update Brings Customizable Elite Controller LED Colors, Revamped Library, and More

Microsoft has just announced the new features for its September update for Xbox consoles. This time we have a group of very welcome news that we will detail for you. Elite control led colors, new library, more storage and installation options, all of this is included.

The Xbox Dashboard System Update for September 2022 is here and it has a lot to offer. Featuring customizable Xbox button color on the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2, easy access to all your games and apps with a completely revamped library on Xbox consoles. We also have new default save and install options on Xbox consoles.

How many colors in the Xbox Elite Series 2 Led we have wide range that combine red, blue and green LEDs to create over 16 million tones. To configure the Xbox button color settings, open the Xbox Accessories app on your Xbox console or Windows PC with your controller connected.

Microsoft is also introducing a complete overhaul of the game library on Xbox consoles, which means you’ll have even easier access to all your games and apps.

the visualization My Games and Apps has been redesigned (detailed here) for easier and faster access to all games. All Games now shows all games you own and all games you have access to with your current Xbox subscriptions, including Xbox Game Pass, EA Access, and claimed Games with Gold titles.

In addition, the new feature of “Smart Memory” (detailed here) is now available to everyone. As we reported earlier, if you have an external hard drive or storage expansion card attached, you can now change the install locations option in the Storage Devices settings. You can select a specific drive as the install location or “let Xbox decide” where to install content on the fastest drive with free space.

In addition noise suppression (detailed here) was released and the games now too can be played offline (detailed here). Plus, you can now group chat with your friends quickly with the Xbox app.

It is like Xbox Game Bar on PC, you can now get a share link for each capture. Share your recordings on the go, for example via SMS, WhatsApp, Twitter, Messenger and more.

