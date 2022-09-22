“You have your life”







Ciro Gomes Photo: Estadão

the sabbath Estadão/FAAP of the presidential candidate for the PDT, Ciro Gomes, had a tense atmosphere in the face of the discussions on the Secret Budget – a tool in which parliamentarians require funds without identification and destination – that marked the event this Wednesday, 21.

Ciro and Pedro Venceslau, political journalist from Estadão, discussed the way in which the press deals with the scheme, revealed by the newspaper. The candidate said that reporting was “the last bit of journalism that was left” and that it is an understatement for the press to treat the issue in this way, and not as a “systematized robbery”.

Venceslau said that Ciro’s statement was offensive, and the candidate countered: “I think calling it a Secret Budget is not journalism. That’s my opinion. Estadão and I wrote there before you were professional.”

Before ending the hearing, Ciro Gomes returned to the topic and claimed to be concerned about the “disqualification of Brazilian journalism”.

“Without balanced, independent, critical journalism, without opportunistic alignments, democracy dies,” he added.

PT fascist and criticizes Caetano Veloso

Even before starting his participation in the Saturday, Ciro Gomes had to answer about the strategy of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) allies to preach the useful vote against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in this final stretch of the campaign.

Upon arriving at the event, Ciro was ironic in stating that he is in favor of the useful vote, but the “useful vote against corruption” and later said that today there is a left-wing fascism in Brazil.

“What is right and left fascism doing in Brazil? Because, yes, there is a left-wing fascism in Brazil led by the PT. They are trying to dramatically simplify the debate and simply want to annihilate alternatives. This is a tragedy for Brazil,” he said.

The candidate cited that the polls themselves, which place Lula in the first position and with a chance of victory in the first round, show that one in three voters say they vote for the ex-president for a pragmatic reason.

“He is the guy who will take Bolsonaro and his lack of education, his rudeness, his banditry. The reason is not Lula, nor Lula’s proposal nor the day after. it’s the vote Caetano Veloso, good people, but that everyone has their lives earned. Those who are worried about the next day are those who do not have health insurance, those who cannot pay school fees, those who are subjected to the terrorism of criminal factions in the periphery.”

Ciro denies and gets angry about praise for Bolsonaro

When answering whether his criticism of the PT can be used as a hotline for Bolsonaro’s campaign – there are messages being disseminated on the president’s internet channels -, Ciro rejected that he had paid any praise to him and stated that the “hate office that the Lula finances at the cost of a lot of stolen money” produces fake news of this type.

“I never paid any praise to Bolsonaro. I took to the streets for impeachment. I signed three impeachment requests against Bolsonaro. I went to the court in The Hague to represent against Bolsonaro’s genocidal character. Do you know who cast the deciding vote to keep the budget secret? the PT. Lula saved Bolsonaro and Bolsonaro’s survival can only be explained because Lula saved him. Lula ordered his riot police to physically attack me here on Avenida Paulista (in an act for impeachment).”

* With information from Estadão Content

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!