Zé Bob finds out that Flora murdered Maíra so she wouldn’t be discovered at Donatela’s trial: “that’s why she died”

In The Favorite, Zé Bob (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) will find it was Flora (Patricia Pillar) the culprit for killing Maira (Juliana Paes) and will be shocked. He will come to this conclusion after looking for Baiano (Luiz Ramalho), the security guard who was present on the day of Salvatore’s (Walmor Chagas) death.

In scenes scheduled to air soon, Zé Bob will address Baiano, but Vigia will not want to talk to the journalist. On the other hand, the protagonist will insist on the idea, but the man will ask the journalist not to look for him anymore, since he almost got the worst after a girl went to talk to him.

See also: Summary of the novel A Favorita

At that moment, he will discover that the guard is referring to Maíra and he will realize that his friend was murdered. Then it will get very reflective. At home, he will vent to Donatela: “It was no accident. Maíra went in my place and discovered everything! That’s why she died! Maira was killed! Flora killed Maíra, Donatela!”.

See also: Gonçalo listens to Flora’s conversation with Lara’s kidnapper and discovers what he already suspected: “I know a lot about you guys”

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.