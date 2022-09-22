Zelensky urges world not to fear Russian threats, says Putin will be forced to end war

Ukrainian president also reinforced request for weapons and defense system, in addition to financial aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the world not to be afraid of Russian threats



the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyasked the world not to be afraid of the threats of Russia and stressed that the president Vladimir Putin will be forced to end the war. The statement was made in the early evening of Wednesday, 21, during an online speech at 77th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN). “Russia wants war, but they cannot stop the course of history. Humanity and international law are stronger than a terrorist state. Russia will be forced to end this war. The war she herself started. A deal could happen differently than Ukraine’s proposal. One where everyone in the world agrees to sit at the table for negotiation. If my words are followed by acts of terrorism and missiles, it will only prove Russia’s weakness. Finally, I want to thank the 101 countries that voted for my video to be featured. A vote not only for the format, but for the principles. Only seven countries voted against: Belarus, North Korea, Cuba, Eritrea, Nicaragua, Russia and Syria. Seven countries that are afraid of a video. Seven that respond to principles with the red button. Only seven. One hundred and one against seven,” he said.

Zelensky also took the opportunity to reinforce the demand for weapons and defense system, in addition to financial aid, to recover the territories occupied by Russia. “It is necessary to protect the citizens and liberate the territories. If financial assistance is needed this should be offered. If necessary with data intelligence it should be done. We must return our flag to our territory. For us this is a war for life. We need defense and weapons to free our land, defense system, mainly air, and financial help to fulfill our social actions with the population”, he concluded.