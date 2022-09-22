Zico criticizes few opportunities for Flamengo player in the national team | Flamengo



Zico criticized coach Tite for the few opportunities given to striker Bruno Henrique – Gilvan de Souza/CR Flamengo

Rio – In the last four years, several Flamengo players wore the shirt of the Brazilian team. However, not all were well used, and ended up leaving the lists for the other games. In an interview with “WibCast”, this week, Zico, Rubro-Negro’s biggest idol, criticized the few opportunities that striker Bruno Henrique had with coach Tite.

“The guy is at the club being highlighted, when he comes to the national team you can’t change him. Some coaches do that. Bruno Henrique was the best player in South America in 2019. He put Bruno Henrique to play 15 minutes on the right What did he take it for? It wasn’t that way that he arrived in the selection. Nothing against the person, but (against) some concepts and ideas”, said Zico.

The striker, however, will not appear in the Brazilian national team anytime soon. In June, Bruno Henrique ended up having a serious injury to his right knee, and, because of that, he only returns to the pitch next year.

Although he criticized Tite for the issue involving Flamengo’s number 27, Zico praised the coach on account of the renewal process in the Brazilian team, which brings a mix of young and experienced players.

“I think it wouldn’t be far from what it is. I liked the idea of ​​putting young people and the guys taking advantage of the opportunity. Vinicius Júnior, Rodrygo, Raphinha, Bruno Guimarães, Antony, Alex Telles… they have a lot of young people. Today, he has a defined team. The adjustments are the difficulties, but he can hit it well. I’m confident, it was a bolder team playing like Brazil”, concluded Tite.

With Pedro and Éverton Ribeiro, from Flamengo, the Brazilian team enters the field next Friday (23), to face Ghana, in Le Havre, France. Four days later, Tite’s team will face Tunisia in Paris. These will be the last two friendlies before the call-up for the World Cup. Tite’s official list will be released on November 7, at a location yet to be defined.