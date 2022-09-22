Zico points out that Flamengo’s ‘2019 generation’ will never reach

Galinho de Quintino values ​​having helped to ‘triple’ the Mais Querido crowd

Despite piling up trophies since 2019 at Flamengo, the generation of Gabigol & Cia can win two more titles this year: Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. Mengão is in the final in both. Even if the group is champion and increases the collection, it will never equal a feat of the 1980s team: tripling the crowd. At least that’s what Zico guarantees, the biggest idol of that decade and in Flamengo’s history.

— Flamengo is now a nation. In our time, they were just Rio fans. Today, it’s all over Brazil, and the current team knows how to take advantage of that. And that (tripling the number of fans) nobody will be able to do more, just keep going. That generation, in six years, won more titles than Flamengo had won in its entire history. – commented Zico, in an interview with ESPN, remembering games with low audience.

— I once played with Flamengo in São Paulo and I didn’t have a ‘small cat’. If it weren’t for a bus from Rio’s fans, there wouldn’t be anyone in the stadium. Today, Flamengo fills stadiums in São Paulo. Want greater happiness than this? So, our job was very well done. – he added.

With the Flamengo shirt, Zico won Libertadores and the World Cup in 1981, seven Campeonato Cariocas, four Brazilian championships (1980, 1982, 1983 and 1987), but he did not win the Copa do Brasil the only time he played in the competition, in 1989. Top scorer in Mengo’s history, with 508 goals, Galinho is now rooting for Gabigol & Cia to pinch one of the few titles they have left.

— I just want to see Flamengo fans happy. For me, she is the club’s greatest asset. He always helped me, he was always by my side. I just want to see you happy. And seeing her happy is what? It’s seeing Pedro, Gabigol, Arrascaeta and others beating numbers of goals and records. That’s what’s important – he concluded.

To be champion of the Copa do Brasil in 2022, Flamengo needs "only" to defeat Corinthians in the final. The first leg will be on October 12, in São Paulo, and the return duel a week later, at Maracanã (19). Both matches will take place at 9:45 pm (Brasília time).