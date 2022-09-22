Zuckerberg Announces He’s Having Another Daughter: ‘Much Love’ | Technology

The owner of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, announced this Wednesday (21) on his Instagram account that the third child with his wife, doctor Priscilla Chan.

“Much love. Happy to share that Max and August are having a new baby sister next year!” the Facebook founder said in the post.

The couple already have two daughters, 6-year-old Max and 5-year-old Augustine. The two got married in 2012.

The couple’s pregnancy announcement comes in the same week that Zuckerberg dropped from 6th to 20th place in the ranking of the richest person in the world, from the “Bloomberg Billionaires Index”.

This year, the businessman’s fortune had a significant loss of US$ 71 billion.

Zuckerberg’s net worth reached a value of $55.9 billion. Almost all of his wealth is tied to shares in Meta, the company that controls Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.