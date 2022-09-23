13 shares pay dividends above the Selic rate of 13.75%; how much to invest in them to have a monthly income of R$ 3 thousand?

After the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) kept the Selic at the level of 13.75% last Wednesday (21), only 13 shares traded on the B3 show a return in dividends above the basic interest rate, according to a survey by Economatica for the InfoMoney.

Companies included in the Ibovespa index and the small caps, which have good liquidity. Among the highlights is Syn Prop Tec (SYNE3), the former Cyrela Commercial Properties, which in the last 12 months presented a dividend yield (rate of return with dividends) of 80.45%.

Following are the preferred and common shares of Petrobras (PETR4;PETR3) with a dividend yield of 63.76% and 62.28%, respectively. Petrobras became the world’s largest dividend payer in the second quarter, according to data from British manager Janus Henderson.

The survey also presented the dividend return projected for the next 12 months, provided that the company has a profit equal to or greater than that of the last 12 months and maintains the same dividend distribution policy.

Check out the full list below:

Action dividend yield performed in the last 12 months dividend yield projected for the next 12 months Syn Prop Tech SYNE3 80.45% 176.02% Petrobras PETR4 63.76% 54.06% Petrobras PETR3 62.28% 48.36% Gerdau Metalúrgica GOAU4 20.56% 25.35% Unipar UNIP6 19.70% 16.35% Lavvi LAVV3 18.29% 21.81% Valley VALE3 17.61% 22.69% Copel CPLE6 17.02% 17.38% BrazilAgro AGRO3 15.85% 15.37% CPFL Energia CPFE3 14.24% 11.33% Taesa TAEE11 14.23% 13.07% Bradespar BRAP4 14.00% 33.63% Bradespar BRAP3 13.85% 32.80%

Source: Economatica. Note: theThe survey considers the asset price at the close of 09/16/22. The projected dividend yield is valid as long as the company has a profit equal to or greater than that of the last 12 months and maintains the same dividend distribution policy and interest on equity of the last 12 months.

A survey carried out by Enrico Cozzolino, an analyst at Levante Investimentos, at the request of the InfoMoney reveals how much it would be necessary to invest in shares that pay dividends above the Selic rate to obtain an average monthly income of R$ 3 thousand with dividends.

Considering that many companies on the list are from the commodities sector or presented atypical results in 2022, the calculation was made from the dividend yield average of the shares in the last five years, to present a more realistic vision to the investor.

In the first scenario, there is the necessary investment without the reinvestment of dividends – that is, they simulate the situation in which the investor receives and spends the proceeds from the shares. The number of shares that would be needed to achieve this objective was also calculated, based on the prices on September 16th.

In the case of Petrobras (PETR4), it would be necessary to invest around R$ 606 thousand, equivalent to almost 20 thousand shares, to obtain a monthly income of R$ 3 thousand with dividends.

Check out all the actions below:

Company Average dividend yield in the last 5 years (%) Investment necessary to have an average monthly income of R$ 3 thousand (without reinvesting dividends) Number of actions needed Syn Prop Tech SYNE3 20.9% BRL 172,306.32 34,809 Petrobras PETR4 5.9% BRL 606,497.28 19,704 Petrobras PETR3 4.8% BRL 756,833.78 21,995 Gerdau Metalúrgica GOAU4 5.7% BRL 629,902.65 63,885 Unipar UNIP6 25% BRL 143,872.84 1,455 Lavvi LAVV3 7.4% BRL 486,613.00 89,947 Valley VALE3 6.8% BRL 528,192.13 7,739 Copel CPLE6 9.2% BRL 390,741.69 58,060 BrazilAgro AGRO3 5.7% BRL 633,180.39 20,987 CPFL CPFE3 4.1% BRL 882,840.06 25,391 Taesa TAEE11 10.7% BRL 337,094.79 8,293 Bradespar BRAP4 9% BRL 401,744.01 17,729 Bradespar BRAP3 9.2% BRL 393,141.61 18,615

Source: Enrico Cozzolino, from Levante Investimentos. the lThe survey considers asset prices on 09/16/22.

Cozzolino also highlights the importance of reinvestment, which provides investors with a return similar to interest on interest. “The earlier you start investing, the less capital needed to be contributed. Therefore, for those looking for long-term passive income, the most interesting thing is to start as soon as possible”, he says.

According to the Levante analyst, even with lower values, it is possible to achieve the expected income in the future by reapplying dividends. This is what Cozzolino simulated in the second scenario: the investment necessary to have a monthly income of R$3,000, considering that the investor will use the dividends received to buy new shares in one-year and ten-year periods.

See the details in the table below:

Company Average dividend yield in the last 5 years (%) Investment to have an average monthly income of BRL 3,000 (reinvesting dividends in 1 year) Investment to have an average monthly income of R$ 3 thousand (reinvesting dividends in 10 years) Syn Prop Tech SYNE3 20.9% BRL 140,069.90 BRL 21,713.73 Petrobras PETR4 5.9% BRL 571,628.52 BRL 335,489.66 Petrobras PETR3 4.8% BRL 721,744.42 BRL 470,792.05 Gerdau Metalúrgica GOAU4 5.7% BRL 594,992.77 BRL 356,168.31 Unipar UNIP6 25% BRL 112,312.14 BRL 12,090.87 Lavvi LAVV3 7.4% BRL 452,015.06 BRL 232,742.05 Valley VALE3 6.8% BRL 493,486.70 BRL 267,686.95 Copel CPLE6 9.2% BRL 356,475.71 BRL 156,060.03 BrazilAgro AGRO3 5.7% BRL 598,264.99 BRL 359,077.41 CPFL CPFE3 4.1% BRL 847,622.77 BRL 587,607.38 Taesa TAEE11 10.7% BRL 303,093.61 BRL 116,412.45 Bradespar BRAP4 9% BRL 367,432.16 BRL 164,523.15 Bradespar BRAP3 9.2% BRL 358,865.42 BRL 157,897.39

Source: Enrico Cozzolino, from Levante Investimentos. the lThe survey considers asset prices on 09/16/22.

Which of these stocks are worth in a dividend portfolio?

Although 13 stocks deliver dividends above 13.75%, only seven are considered interesting to integrate a passive income portfolio in the medium and long term, according to analysts consulted by the InfoMoney. Not all that glitters is gold, not all dividend yield high is sustainable. Check out the highlights below:

Valley (VALE3) and Bradespar (BRAP4; BRAP3)

Cozzolino explains that the mining company pays dividends twice a year: in March, referring to the results of the second semester of the previous year, and in September, on the results of the first semester.

“Remuneration is 30% of adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), discounting current investment”, he explains. Vale may still pay extraordinary dividends, usually resolved by the Board in December, although analysts do not believe this will occur in 2022.

For Cozzolino, the cyclicality of the business does not eliminate Vale’s fundamentals for dividends. He points out that although the highs (or lows) in commodity prices favor (or harm) the results of companies in the short term, these effects should not predominate for those who build a portfolio with a view to the long term. In this case, says Cozzolino, it is more important to invest in structured companies and with policies favorable to the distribution of earnings.

Vale recorded a net income of US$ 6.2 billion in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 18% compared to the same period of the previous year, and an Ebitda of US$ 5.5 billion, below analysts’ expectations – which, in some cases, they even lowered the recommendations for action.

Despite this, while the market believed that the mining company would pay lower dividends, Vale distributed R$3.57 per share in September, equivalent to a dividend yield of 5.31% in the second quarter, very similar to March this year (from R$3.72 per share and 5.27%).

“The company has demonstrated that the consistency of earnings distribution is not affected by short-term results. We believe that in the first half of 2023 dividends should remain high”, says Cozzolino.

Looking at Vale’s history, Cozzolino believes that a dividend yield realistic projected for 2023 would be 4.8%, disregarding atypical market movements. “However, rising interest rates and the global recession can cause commodity prices to fall, harming the company’s results and earnings.”

Read too:

In addition to Vale, the analyst also looks favorably on the shares of Bradespar, a holding company that has a 3.34% stake in Vale.

“Even being a company in the financial sector, its risks are linked to Vale’s risks”, says Cozzolino. As it is a holding company, Bradespar shares have a greater discount, and therefore its dividend yield is higher. Levante Investimentos forecasts a rate of 7.1% in 2023 for BRAP4 and 7.3% for BRAP3.

Copel (CPLE6), CPFL Energia (CPFE3) and Taesa (TAEE11)

On Levante’s list of favorites are three electric companies, from the utilities, known for its revenue predictability. According to Cozzolino, companies in the sector do not need a strong cash capacity to continue operating activities.

He points out that Copel – which operates in the generation, distribution and transmission of energy – is currently quite discounted, trading at 4.7 times EV/Ebitda, a multiple that relates the company’s value to its cash generation capacity, and 5.5 times P/E (Price to Earnings).

According to Cozzolino, Copel has a well-defined dividend policy, linked to its level of indebtedness. O payout (portion of net income allocated to earnings) may vary between 25% and 65% of net income. Levante’s projection is that the dividend yield of Copel is 8.1% in 2023, if it follows its historical distribution trend.

Sergio Biz, an analyst focused on dividends and partner at GuiaInvest, also has a positive vision for Copel and projects a dividend yield of 7.5% in 2023. But he points out that the company’s high dividends this year were atypical, due to the sale of assets, and should not be repeated in the future.

Among the risks, Biz cites expenses with provisions, of R$ 1.2 billion, intended for PIS and Cofins credits announced at the end of the second quarter of 2022, which could compromise dividends in the short term.

Despite this, the company serves a long-term strategy, according to Biz, who recommends buying CPLE6 up to the ceiling price of R$7.40 to guarantee a good return.

Another electric company that integrates Levante’s preferences is CPFL Energia. Cozzolino highlights that although the company did not have a consistent distribution between 2015 and 2019, it increased payments again after that period, with the improvement in its results. The projection of the house is of a dividend yield close to 6.5% per year in 2023.

Also on the list of good long-term payers is the broadcaster Taesa, a staple of passive income portfolios. According to Biz, the company presented a payout average close to 85% of net income in recent years.

“Revenue predictability is very high. This allows the company to raise funds at more attractive rates to participate in new projects or auctions that allow it to expand its operations”, says Biz. The analyst’s projection is of a dividend yield of 9% for TAEE11 in 2023, suggesting a ceiling purchase price of BRL 34.

O dividend yield projected by Levante is 10.2% in 2023. “Of all the electric companies mentioned, it is the one with the greatest consistency in the distribution of dividends and is negotiating at low multiples, which confirms the acquisition for the long term” highlights Cozzolino.

BrasilAgro (AGRO3)

Biz also highlights a small cap, BrasilAgro, which operates in the exploration of agricultural lands and in the sale of rural properties. However, as sales do not occur regularly, there can be volatility in dividends.

For the analyst, the company can be considered for a dividend portfolio, but the investor needs to keep in mind that the results can be affected by the agricultural commodities cycle and exchange rate variations.

The analyst designs a dividend yield of 7% for 2023 and a ceiling purchase price of BRL 27.

