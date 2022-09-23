40 cities in Espírito Santo have more cattle than people

Bovine herd in ES has 2.2 million head of cattle. Credit: Licia Rubinstein/IBGE News Agency

The number of animals present in Espírito Santo far exceeds the number of inhabitants, currently estimated at 4.1 million. According to the 2021 Municipal Livestock Survey (PPM/), by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the state has more than 15.64 million chickens – a total of 3.81 per person – and a herd of 2.21 million head of cattle.

Considering the data on oxen, the number is higher than the number of people in 40 of the 78 municipalities in Espírito Santo, according to the IBGE. Check the list below:

In relation to 2020 (2,106,299), the number of cattle grew by 106,830, or approximately 5.07%. The number of chickens, on the other hand, has shrunk by almost 14% from one year to the next (minus 2,416,870).

With 14 million chickens, the highest number recorded among Brazilian municipalities, the city of Santa Maria de Jetibá, in the Central Serrana Region of the State, also maintained the leadership in the production of eggs in the country, with 339.5 million dozen.

The state also has 3.48 million quails, being the largest producer of eggs of this bird in the country. The total number of chickens, which includes roosters, hens, pullets, chicks and chicks, reaches more than 28.8 million heads in Espírito Santo territory.

Also present in livestock farming in Espírito Santo: 4,100 buffaloes; 57,000 horses (a group that includes horses and donkeys); more than 208 thousand pigs; 10,900 goats (which includes goats and goats); and 39.7 thousand sheep.

In total, there are more than 31.4 million animals linked to livestock in the state. The number is about 7.66 times greater than the population of Espírito Santo.

This video may interest you