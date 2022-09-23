53.2% of voters reject voting for Lula

posted on 9/23/2022 10:54 am / updated on 9/23/2022 10:55 am



(Credit: Playback/Youtube @Lula)

The Brasmarket survey, released this Friday (23/9), indicates that 53.2% of respondents reject, in the stimulated modality (when a card with the options is shown to the voter), voting for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The rejection of the PT is 19.4 percentage points above that registered by President Jair Bolsonaro, who has 31.4%.

Ciro is the third most rejected with 2.6%. All other candidates register less than 1% of voter denial.

Rejection (stimulated)

Luiz Inácio Squid da Silva (PT): 53.2%

da Silva (PT): 53.2% jair Bolsonaro (PL): 33.8%

(PL): 33.8% Cyrus Gomes (PDT): 2.6%

Gomes (PDT): 2.6% Simone Tebet (MDB): 0.7%

(MDB): 0.7% Soraya Thronicke (Union): 0.4%

Thronicke (Union): 0.4% Vera Batista (PSTU): 0.1%

(PSTU): 0.1% Felipe d’Ávila (New): less than 0.1%

(New): less than 0.1% Father Kelmon (PTB): less than 0.1%

(PTB): less than 0.1% Constituent Eymael (DC): less than 0.1%

(DC): less than 0.1% Leonardo Pericles (UP): 0%

(UP): 0% Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0%

(PCB): 0% Does not reject any: 4.9%

Don’t know/no answer: 4.2%

Unlike surveys by other research institutes released this week, such as Ipec and Datafolha, Brasmarket research shows President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) at the forefront of the presidential race. According to the stimulated poll (when names are presented to the interviewee), the president has 44.9% of voting intentions. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) appears next, with 31%.

Ciro Gomes, from the PDT, appears in third position, with 6.5% of the voting intentions. Simone Tebet (MDB) is fourth with 4.5%. The other candidates did not reach 1% of the voting intentions. White and null votes reach 6.2% and undecided, 5.7%.

The survey was carried out between September 18 and 20, with 2,400 interviews in 504 cities in the five regions of the country. The confidence level is 95% and the estimated margin of error is 2 percentage points. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-00580/2022. It was carried out by Brasmarket Análise e Investigação de Mercado, self-financed by the company, at a cost of R$ 32 thousand.

Of the 2,400 interviews carried out, 52.9% are women and 47.1% are men. The distribution by age group is distributed as follows: from 16 to 24 years old (14%); from 25 to 44 years (20.2%); from 35 to 44 years old (21.4%); from 45 to 49 years (24.1%); aged 60 or over (20.3%). Regarding the level of education, 10.9% of respondents are illiterate, 30.1% have completed elementary school, 43.2% have completed high school and 15.8% have higher education (complete/incomplete). By family income, the distribution was as follows: 60.2% earn up to one minimum wage; 20.5% from one to two minimums; 13.2% from two to five minimums; more than five minimums represent 5.9% and 0.3% did not inform.