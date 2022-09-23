‘A Fazenda’: Eager to stand out, Bruno burned the start and dug out – 09/23/2022

It is a golden rule in reality shows that, in order to survive the first week, it is necessary to hold the wave, avoid becoming a target. Knowing that “A Fazenda” operates by the logic of the more shack the better, there are those who disregard this tacit norm and go very thirsty to the pot, in search of the spotlight. It was exactly the case of Bruno Tálamo.

Known for being a reporter for “A Tarde É Sua”, the journalist was responsible for one of the attraction’s first conflicts. Amazed that Alex used neutral language, he accused him of “wrong military” and putting sexuality on the agenda. One word was enough to make him look like someone grumpy and extremely conservative. Upon receiving feedback from the members of the magazine, he tried to change his route, but by then it was too late. He burned the start, got a reputation for being boring.

Good at speech, Bruno forgot that reality show needs a certain naturalness when talking to the public. He ended up becoming overly formal or dramatic in speech. In his first vow, he made drama with Thomaz, stating, “I gave all of myself to you, but you didn’t give me anything of you.” It is difficult for part of the audience to identify with this type of speech, as well as the accusation that James was a Judas, when both were not exactly close.

What the elimination of the reporter teaches is that it’s no use trying to force a narrative to gain space in the edition. Conflicts need to occur naturally. Bruno, schooled in television, seemed to leave this golden rule behind. He could have gone further, but he left the game with just 15.69% of the vote.