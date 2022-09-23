A known substance may be the basis for a cure for covid-19 infection

posted on 9/22/2022 4:50 PM / updated on 9/22/2022 4:51 PM



(credit: UrFU / Damir Safin)

Researchers at the Ural Federal University in Russia have identified a possible basis for effective drugs and treatments against Covid-19 infection: the chemical compound Salenwhich is able to effectively bind several coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) proteins.

Experts tested the compound’s potential activity against a series of SARS-CoV-2 proteins, which cause Covid-19. “We found that the Salen can potentially interact with the proteins studied, and the best results were obtained for the non-structural protein nsp14, which protects the virus from destruction”, explains Damir Safin, who signs the research.

O Salen and its derivatives are important ligands in many fields of practical application because it is an organic compound capable of coordinating some metals and can also stabilize them in different oxidation states.





as part of Salen contains two “fluid” hydrogen atoms of hydroxyl groups, each of these hydrogen atoms can move to nitrogen atoms, thus forming different shapes of the molecule. This process is called tautomerization and the tautomers or tautomeric forms participate in it.

“We explored the potential interaction of various tautomers with SARS-CoV-2 proteins to identify the most preferred tautomeric form of the studied molecule in terms of its effectiveness in interacting with proteins,” says Safin.

However, despite finding the ability of the Salen of binding proteins, the researchers point out that this is just a first step towards curing covid-19. “There is still a lot to be explored, but the results we obtained inspire a certain optimism”, says Damir.

The study was carried out by scientists from the Center for Innovation in Chemical and Pharmaceutical Technologies at Ural Federal University, Kurgan State University and Tyumen State University, all of Russia. The research was published in the scientific journal Polycyclic Aromatic Compounds.