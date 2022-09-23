Abramovich played ‘fundamental role’ in freeing Britons exchanged for Russia | Ukraine and Russia

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, subject to United Kingdom and European Union sanctions, traveled on the plane that took the five Britons captured by pro-Russian forces in Ukraine and would have played a “fundamental role” in their release, according to the testimony of a them this Friday (13) to the local press.

John Harding, one of five Britons freed in the POW exchange between Moscow and Kiev, explains to The Sun that the Russian tycoon, former owner of Chelsea FC, introduced himself to one of the prisoners, Shaun Pinner, on the plane that took them. from Russia to Saudi Arabia.

Shaun Pinner “told him, ‘You look a lot like Roman Abramovich,’ and he replied, ‘That’s because it’s me,'” according to Harding.

He also claims that he spoke with the oligarch’s aide, who assured him that Abramovich played a “key role” in the release of the five prisoners.

Since March 10, Abramovich has been subject to sanctions from the British government, after officials claimed to have evidence of his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It is also on the list of personalities sanctioned by the European Union.

According to John Harding’s testimony, Shaun Pinner “talked to him (Abramovich) about football for quite a while” on the trip.

The five Britons – John Harding, Shaun Pinner, Aiden Aslin, Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill – were released as part of a 10-person PW exchange brokered by Saudi Arabia.

The first two were sentenced to death, accused of being mercenaries by pro-Russian separatist authorities in eastern Ukraine.