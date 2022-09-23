Accident between bus and truck leaves two dead and 40 injured in Minas

Two people died and 40 were injured in an accident in the city of Canápolis, in the Triângulo Mineiro, on Thursday afternoon (22), on BR-153. The collision was between a bus and a truck. According to the Fire Department, there are six victims in serious condition, four of whom are trapped in the wreckage. The bus would have hit the back of the truck.

See video:

At least one person died in an accident that left 45 victims in the city of Canápolis, in the Triângulo Mineiro, this Thursday (22). four of which are attached to the hardware pic.twitter.com/CZ5TBBOMAF — The Time (@otempo) September 22, 2022

Teams from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu), from the Triunfo Concebra concessionaire, which manages the highway, firefighters and the Military Police are on site. The dynamics and causes of the accident are yet to be investigated. The concessionaire reported that the serious victims were sent to Hospital São Marcos de Itumbiara, in Goiás.

In a note, Viação Garcia, responsible for the bus, informed that: “it is investigating the facts related to the accident that occurred this Thursday (22) near Centralina (MG), when a chartered bus was traveling between Rio Quente (GO) and Cornélio Procópio (PR). The company informs that it is providing all assistance to the competent authorities to clarify the accident and offers assistance to passengers”. The lane has now been cleared at the crash site.