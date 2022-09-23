Activision Blizzard: Microsoft CEO Wants to “Compete” with Sony

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is confident that the Activision Blizzard acquisition deal will be completed. In fact, the company’s top leader said he’s “very, very confident.” In this way, he is fully convinced that this will pass.

On Bloomberg Television, the Microsoft boss said that of course any acquisition of this magnitude would be carefully scrutinized. But we are very confident about what will come of it. Remembering that the United Kingdom requested a more rigorous inspection in recent weeks, but for Microsoft this was already expected.

Of course, any acquisition of this size will come under careful scrutiny, but we are very, very confident that we will get there.

Nadella also said that the Microsoft is in position 4 or 5 in the video game industry. Depending on how you count. Sony, as number one, has had several acquisitionsand “So when it comes to competing, let’s to competesaid Nadella.

You couldn’t have missed it, Sony is doing everything it can to derail the operation. At the center of the bets, the acquisition of the Call of Duty license by Microsoft, which could become an Xbox exclusive. Sony asked for assurances from Xbox that Call of Duty will remain on PlayStation forever.

