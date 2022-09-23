After 10 surgeries, Chiquinho Scarpa says he is not afraid of death







Chiquinho scarpa talking about health Photo: Celebrities and Celebrities

Chiquinho Scarpa said he was not afraid of death even after being hospitalized for a long period due to a health problem.

The 71-year-old businessman spoke openly about his health during an interview with journalist Daniela Albuquerque, on the “Sensational” program, and reflected on his hospitalization.

In the chat, Scarpa revealed that he went to the hospital for the first time in January of this year, with suspected urinary tract infection. In fact, he explained that he used different antibiotics for the treatment of the disease for about three months, however, he did not get any improvement.

“I think the doctor made a mistake, because if he had done an exam, he would have known what I had,” he said, even explaining that what really weakened his health was discovered only in April, when his condition was already delicate. At the time, the count ended up in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“Actually, I had diverticulitis. We all have balls that stick to the wall of the intestine, [no meu caso] one of these balls ignited and entered the bladder”, he explained, who added: “I operated six times. Six operations with six consecutive anesthesias.”

Fear of death?

Despite having been weakened by the disease, Chiquinho Scarpa said that at no time was he afraid of death, and stressed that he is very grateful for his life. “No [tive]. I am extremely Catholic, I pray morning and night. Always thanking me, never asking for anything from me. So I never asked to get well,” he assured in the interview.

The businessman also said that he was always grateful to be alive. “I pray, thanking you for not having died, for having nothing. But I believe that I was not in danger of life,” he added.

This Wednesday, the 21st, by the way, Scarpa was transferred from the Sírio-Labanês hospital, in the West Zone of São Paulo, to the Vila Nova Star, in the South Zone of the capital. The information was released by his press office through a statement on social media.

They revealed that the count underwent ten surgeries in a period of seven months, and said that the decision to transfer him from the hospital was made by Chiquinho’s sisters, Fátima and Renata.

