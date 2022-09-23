After accessing Cruzeiro, Rômulo reveals Ronaldo’s invitation to work in the management team | cruise

Rômulo may be living the last few months as a professional player. The player, who won access along with Cruzeiro, was invited to be part of Ronaldo Fenômeno’s staff, working outside the four lines.

Cruzeiro beats Vasco and guarantees in advance the return to the elite of Brazilian football

The revelation was made by the player to the ge, in an interview after the 3-0 victory over Vasco. Rômulo does not rule out the possibility, but points out that he still thinks about continuing his playing career. He is 35 years old.

“Ronaldo and his team are talking to me, but I’m fine physically, I wanted to play a little more. But, let’s see. They gave a first brushstroke that they want me in their team. it moves. Without a doubt (the invitation moves).”

The player arrived at Cruzeiro last year, with a contract until December 2023. This week, however, he reached an agreement with the club to modify the agreement, which is now valid until the end of the current edition of Série B do Brasileiro.

It is worth remembering that the holding managed by Ronaldo is also responsible for the football of Valladolid, in Spain, and has other former players in the team, such as Elias and Paulo André, who played with the Phenomenon at Corinthians.

Rômulo is highly praised by the managers of football in Cruzeiro and also by the technical committee of Paulo Pezzolano for the role played behind the scenes of the club. The player recalls that Cruzeiro could have closed its doors in the years of failure in Serie B, and celebrates the access a lot, after being part of the frustrated 2021 campaign.

– We came back to make Cruzeiro return to Serie A. Today we are very happy, because we achieved the goal. Cruzeiro is a giant, it could never play a Série B, for several reasons. Remained for three years in Serie B, almost closed the doors. If it wasn’t for this wonderful crowd and wonderful people who were behind, giving up every last drop of sweat, I would certainly have closed the doors. Cruzeiro is giant, it has resurfaced, and now no one holds it back.

Rômulo is the player in the current squad with the most games for Cruzeiro, with 79 matches, including his first spell, between 2010 and 2011, and the current one, which started in the final stretch of the Campeonato Mineiro last year.