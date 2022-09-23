After attacking Datafolha researcher, Lira criticizes research institutes

After the attack on the researcher at the Datafolha institute, in Ariranha, So Paulo, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), used the networks to criticize the research institutes, in morning of this Thursday (22/9).
“Nothing justifies such divergent results from research institutes. Someone is making a mistake or providing a disservice. It is urgent to establish legal measures that punish institutes that make too many mistakes or intentionally to harm any candidacy”, wrote the parliamentarian on his Twitter.
We cannot allow manipulation of results in electoral polls. This hurts democracy.
%u2014 Arthur Lira (@ArthurLira_) September 22, 2022
“We cannot allow manipulation of results in electoral polls. This hurts democracy,” he added.