After attacking Datafolha researcher, Lira criticizes research institutes

Arthur Lira used social media to criticize research institutes; for them, the different results between one and the other can be intentional (photo: Reproduction / Chamber of Deputies) After the attack on the researcher at the Datafolha institute, in Ariranha, So Paulo, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), used the networks to criticize the research institutes, in morning of this Thursday (22/9).

On her Twitter account, Lira said that the polls are “making mistakes or providing a disservice”, this because of the divergent results that are released by the institutes. For the parliamentarian, I need to create “legal measures” to punish institutes that miss the results excessively or intentionally.

“Nothing justifies such divergent results from research institutes. Someone is making a mistake or providing a disservice. It is urgent to establish legal measures that punish institutes that make too many mistakes or intentionally to harm any candidacy”, wrote the parliamentarian on his Twitter.

We cannot allow manipulation of results in electoral polls. This hurts democracy. %u2014 Arthur Lira (@ArthurLira_) September 22, 2022

“We cannot allow manipulation of results in electoral polls. This hurts democracy,” he added.