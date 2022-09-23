After losing to Cruzeiro, Jorginho says: ‘Vasco will return to Serie A’

photo: Daniel RAMALHO/VASCO Coach Jorginho has no doubt that Vasco will finish Serie B among the top four

For Jorginho, there is no doubt, Vasco will play in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship in 2023. The coach secured the access of the cruzmaltina team shortly after the 3-0 defeat to Cruzeiro, this Wednesday (21/9), in Mineiro , in Belo Horizonte, for the 31st round of the Second.

At the moment, Vasco is in the fourth position of the competition, with 48 points. The Cariocas are closely followed by Londrina, who has 45, but one game less. The teams will face each other next Thursday (29/9), at 21:30, in So Janurio, in Rio de Janeiro.

“We are a team, we have a squad that will reach its objective. We will return to Serie A. That’s right. It will happen. We are always united”, said Jorginho.

The coach also took responsibility for the rout suffered in the capital of Minas Gerais. In his view, the blame for negative results cannot be placed on the players.

“All responsibility (for the defeat against Cruzeiro) mine. Any failure, of any athlete, (my fault, because) I was the one who climbed. My responsibility as a coach. I will never blame an athlete, in any way. If there was a failure, the biggest one who failed was the coach”, pointed out Jorginho.