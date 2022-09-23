“After the Selection, things are…”; Tite is direct and responds to Abel Ferreira’s manifestations about steering wheel

Being called up to defend the national team is one of the biggest dreams of a Brazilian football player, and it can be considered the pinnacle of his career, the recognition that the job is being done well. However, for some this dream can become a nightmare. For Abel Ferreira, coach of Palmeiras, the call-up of Danilo in May to wear the canarinho shirt in the duels against Japan and Korea did not have a positive result for the young player.

“About Danilo: it was really bad for him to have gone to the national team. I remember that I had a conversation internally with the club and I expressed my opinion regarding his departure, but I am not in charge [no Palmeiras]. He’s going through a less good phase, that’s part of it”, evaluated the coach, admitting that he was against the player’s call-up.

The young age and the fact of not having left the bench may have been factors that contributed to the decline of the steering wheel that would have shaken confidence. But despite the criticisms made by Abel, Tite preferred not to get into controversy when questioned during the press conference last Wednesday (21), about the recent manifestations of the Palmeiras coach.

“The demonstration has a whole context and I know Abel, he is open, receptive to us. He is doing an extraordinary job. This sentence has to be looked at in a context and a whole situation of what he meant. I imagine, but I don’t allow myself to quote this. But I allow myself an observation that Gabriel Menino made, he recently said that after the Selection, things were different for him and that now he is returning to his normal pattern. Abel is an extraordinary professional and we have to see the context in which the speech was placed”, replied Tite.

Danilo is not experiencing his best moment in his career and was even sent off in the match last Sunday (18) when Palmeiras beat Santos, something that had already happened in the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores against Atlético-MG. and ended up penalizing the team. Danilo also admitted that he has not been performing as expected on his Instagram last Tuesday.