Alerj approves amnesty for organized supporters subject to a new term of conduct adjustment

At twistedsports organizations in the State of Rio may receive amnesty, provided that a new Conduct Adjustment Term (TAC) is signed with the public ministry (MPE-RJ) and the security forces. The determination is from Bill 6.118/22, which the Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro (alerj) approved, in a single discussion, this Thursday (22/03). The text goes to Governor Cláudio Castro, who has up to 15 working days to sanction or veto it.

The proposal is the first step towards the return to the football stadium of fans banned for misconduct. The project was widely debated by Parliament Fluminense in a public hearing and meeting with members of the organized supporters and representatives of the Public Ministry.

The president of Alerj, deputy André Ceciliano (PT), mediated the approval of the project. He informed that a new TAC will begin to be prepared at a meeting scheduled for next Wednesday (28/09) at the MPE-RJ headquarters, with the participation of deputies and members of the National Association of Organized Supporters (Anatog) and the Public Defender’s Office. public. Alerj has the power to grant amnesty for administrative punishments, but not criminal ones. The approval of a general amnesty could lead to a questioning of the constitutionality of the measure, with possible overthrow by the courts.

“I have no doubt that we will have a positive result before the governor’s sanction. We will have a meeting on Wednesday with the attorney responsible for the current TAC. Let’s go a long way. In addition to the project, the important thing is understanding. Our objective is to guarantee justice, but for that we need consensus”, said Ceciliano.

The supporters benefiting from the measure will be the Young Fury (Botafogo), Red-Black Race and Young Twisted (Flamengo), Young Flu (Fluminense) and Força Jovem (Vasco). The measure is authored by deputies Carlos Minc (PSB), Luiz Paulo (PSD), Zeidan (PT) and Martha Rocha (PDT).

“All the organized supporters have banned racist, sexist and LGBTphobic speeches. They received a diploma from this House for this attitude. So, education and awareness are the best ways to end violence. We went to our limit, we wanted to review all the current punishments. We could approve the general amnesty and play for the audience. But the text would later be overturned by justice. We cannot lie and do demagoguery. Therefore, we will continue to fight for a fairer agreement, now with the formulation of a new TAC, for the return of the fans to the stadiums”, said Minc.

Representatives of the organized supporters of the four major football clubs in the State of Rio – Botafogo, Flamengo, Fluminense and Vasco – followed the vote in the gallery of the Alerj plenary. The president of Anatorg, Luiz Cláudio do Espírito Santo, explained that there are supporters punished for almost ten years, whose members cannot go to the stadiums.

“We have been trying to work on this amnesty issue for some time. Punishments are unconstitutionally endorsed, there is no regulation of rights and duties of either the fans or fans. Punishments are carried out randomly by the Public Ministry and no subpoenas arrive,” said Luiz Cláudio.

understand the project

The rule amends Law 6.615/13, which regulates punishments for organized supporters. The new project aims to curb violence, including that directed against women and LGBTQIA+ and manifestations of racial discrimination, as well as to create instances with the participation of civil society to be in charge of mediation, inspection and elaboration of policies for the implementation of the norm. .

Under the proposal, supporters who are proven to participate in violent acts at or outside sporting events may be banned from entering subsequent events with their gear. The punishment will only be applied after an administrative process in which the right of defense is ensured. The ban will be based on the number of matches or for a specific period, taking into account the nature of the act performed.

When there is evidence of the participation of the crowd in violence that results in death or serious bodily injury, its members will be prohibited from participating in sporting events for up to five years, as established in art. 39-A of Federal Law No. 10.671/03. To contribute to police investigations, the stadiums and their surroundings, in addition to the vehicles and uniforms of security agents, must have video cameras, facilitating the identification of violent fans.

The project also creates the Rio de Janeiro State Council of Fans (Cetorj), with the objective of inspecting, mediating and elaborating actions to combat violence in sporting events. The actions of the board must be prepared jointly with Anatorg. The proposal also creates the Casas do Torcedor, which will be spaces intended for the integration and organization of fans and for the mediation of conflicts. The Casas do Torcedor can be used for percussion workshops and social projects, as well as to mediate conflicts.

The text also determines that the bodies responsible for the security of the events will hold a meeting with the interested parties and with the representatives of the organized supporters whenever there is a risk of confrontation, with the objective of combating violent acts. The meeting will take place at least 72 hours before the sporting events and at a time that allows fans to participate.

The administration of each stadium must indicate an area destined for the organized supporters in the sporting event, aiming to facilitate the identification of the organized fans. In order to allow all fans to enjoy the spectacle, the clubs or representatives of the sporting event will also establish rules for organized supporters.

According to the norm, the supporters must keep an updated register of their associates or members, with the following information: full name; photography; affiliation; civil registration number; CPF number; birth date; marital status; profession; full address and schooling. The register must be updated every six months and the data will always be provided to the authorities by means of a court decision or request from the Public Ministry and public security authorities.

The project also requires clubs and organized supporters to propose actions to prevent violence. The measures must be presented within 60 days after the sanction of the rule, and must be published in the clubs’ electronic space.