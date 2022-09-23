Alex praises Leandro after goalkeeper’s goal in São Paulo under-20 and jokes: “Broken my legs” | Sao Paulo

The coach even joked that he had his “legs broken” by the athlete, as he told him to train so that the first goal would only come out when he was 23 years old.

– I played with him, and he broke my legs: “You start hitting today, at 18, maybe at 23, 24, your first goal comes out”. Today (Thursday) was a wonderful goal, from the bench I saw the direction of the ball – Alex told SPFCTV.

1 of 2 Leandro, from São Paulo’s under-20, scores from a free-kick — Photo: Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc.net Leandro, from São Paulo’s under-20, scores from a free-kick — Photo: Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc.net

Alex revealed that he has to control the boy’s momentum with free kicks in São Paulo’s under-20 team.

– São Paulo had one of the greatest collectors, at least of my generation, which was Rogério. And he (Leandro) took such a liking to the thing that we are having to stop Leandro: “Man, hold on a little bit, let’s go slowly”. He saw that he has the aptitude for it – completed the coach.

Goalkeeper Leandro scores a free-kick for São Paulo's under-20 team

The goal was the first of São Paulo’s 6-0 victory over Penapolense. Leandro also commented on the move:

– I am very happy, really, a unique situation. Even more so in São Paulo, we had Rogério Ceni, an idol for everyone. I’m very happy for my first goal and it will definitely be marked for my entire life.

Goalkeeper Leandro, from São Paulo, makes a great save in a free kick in the base game

