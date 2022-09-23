Algoz do Atltico, Raja congratulates Cruzeiro on access to Series A

photo: reproduction Message from Raja Casablanca to the Cruise

Athlete of the Atltico in the 2013 Club World Cup, Raja Casablanca congratulated Cruzeiro for the elite access to Brazilian football.

“The Raja congratulates the brothers of Cruzeiro Esporte Clube for access to Serie A,” the Moroccan club said on social media.

Last year, Cruzeiro even signed a digital partnership with Raja, but there hasn’t been much interaction in recent months.

Raposa fans became admirers of Raja at the 2013 World Cup. On December 18 of that year, Atltico was surprised by the Moroccan club, and lost 3-1.