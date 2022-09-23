All about Redmi K50 Pro: data sheet, price and launch | Cell

Redmi K50 Pro is part of Xiaomi cell phones with high-end datasheet. The device costs 2,999 yuan, which is around R$2,250 at today’s exchange rate. It is still not possible to buy it officially in Brazil, but interest in the smartphone only grows because of the 108-megapixel camera and cooling technologies. The Redmi K line model has been on the market since March and should please different audiences, from the most basic to the very demanding.

The Pro version of the Redmi K50 also has a variety of features, such as 5G internet access, a screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and protection against splashes and dust. To unravel the phone’s settings, the TechTudo prepared brings below the main specifications

Redmi K50 Pro datasheet

Screen Size: 6.67 inches

Screen resolution: 3200 x 1440 pixels

Display Panel: OLED

Main camera: 108 MP main, 8 MP ultra wide and 2 MP macro

Front camera: 20 MP

System: Android 12

Processor: MediaTek Dimension 9000

RAM memory: 8 GB and 12 GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB

Memory card: not supported

Battery Capacity: 5000mAh

Telephony: Dual SIM (nano SIM)

Weight: 201 grams

Dimensions: 163.1 x 76.2 x 8.5 mm

Colors: green, grey, blue and black

Launching in China: March 2022

Launch price: 2,999 yuan (about R$2,250)

The Redmi K50 Pro hits the market with elaborate specifications, including among the features of the screen. The 6.67-inch panel displays content in 2K resolution (3200 x 1440 pixels), which can deliver content with significant quality.

In addition, the display with OLED technology is also present in the phone’s settings, in order to guarantee more vivid colors and greater contrast than LCD screens, for example.

The screen’s refresh rate of 120 Hz allows the device to provide a smooth transition between one image and another. This aspect should help to avoid “traces” left in movements, a factor that can please the gamer audience, as it optimizes, among other things, the gaming experience.

The composition of the Redmi K50 Pro can please the public looking for a reinforced structure, as it invests in a coating with Gorilla Glass Victus against scratches and in the IP53 certification for resistance against water and dust. Still in this sense, it is worth mentioning that the body of the device is made of glass and has four color options.

The phone’s front design follows a pattern widely seen in the market, which is that of few bezels on the screen and a central hole to house the selfie camera. The rear, in turn, invests in a rectangular and protruding camera module, which is accommodated in the upper left corner of the model.

The Redmi K50 Pro camera is one of the device’s highlights, as it reserves a triple arrangement capable of taking photos of up to 108 megapixels. In detail, the sensors are organized as follows:

Main with 108 MP and f/1.9 aperture

Ultra wide with 8 MP and f/2.2 aperture

Macro with 2 MP and f/2.4 aperture

20 MP front camera

As you can see, the phone has sensors capable of adding new capture possibilities. The ultra wide camera lets you take wide-angle shots, while the macro focuses on close-up shots for close-up shots without losing detail.

The Redmi mobile records in 4K at 30 fps and with a resolution of 1080p at 60 or 120 fps. The arrangement has a digital stabilizer (EIS), a setting that can avoid blurry images and traces left on films that involve an intense flow of movement.

The Redmi K50 Pro was launched with the aim of joining the premium mid-range cellphone category. To this end, the Chinese manufacturer invests in specifications that reinforce the power of the phone, including in terms of development. Thus, the internal composition of the cell phone has the Dimensity 9000 chip, from MediaTek, which hits the market with the promise of rivaling Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The processor in question reserves eight cores that operate at speeds of up to 3.05 GHz to perform several tasks at the same time, with the promise of performing them without stuttering. In addition, the Chinese giant invests in cooling systems that, by dissipating heat, can help keep the phone performing well.

The model is sold with 8GB or 12GB RAM.

As for storage, it is possible to highlight the options offered on the market: 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. By reserving significant space for data, there is no possibility of memory expansion via microSD card. Therefore, those who want more space for files, apps and photos should consider the more generous options.

The smartphone battery reserves 5,000 mAh. With this capability, the user can expect an autonomy of up to two days of use, depending on the mode of use. It is worth noting that some features, such as the one announced in Android 12, seek to optimize energy consumption, a factor that can contribute to spending more time away from outlets.

But when it’s time to recharge, the user can count on 120W fast recharge support. The charger in question promises to fully restore the battery in 26 minutes.

Android system version

The factory version of the Redmi K50 Pro comes with Android 12, a system made available by Google in 2021. With the software in question, the phone is able to deliver updated features such as customizable themes, expanded screenshots and extra dark mode. Privacy issues and camera and microphone access have also been optimized.

The Redmi K50 Pro datasheet includes features such as 5G network and Wi-Fi 6 in the field of connectivity. The updated Bluetooth version is 5.3. Also in this sense, it is possible to mention NFC, which allows the cell phone to make payments by approximation without the need for a card nearby.

In terms of physical structure, the phone guarantees a fingerprint sensor on the side, USB-C input and IP53 certification against water and dust.

Launched in March of this year, the Redmi K50 Pro reached the foreign market for values ​​starting at 2,999 yuan, around R$2,250 in direct conversion. More expensive versions, such as the 256GB and 512GB, were announced for 3,299 and 3,999 yuan (about R$2,480 and R$3,000, respectively).

For now there is no release forecast for the Redmi K50 Pro in Brazil.