‘Am I being tracked?’ Free tool tells if cell phone has spy app | Cell

The digital security company Axur launches today a free tool to check if the cell phone is being tracked. To do so, the user only needs to inform the smartphone’s IMEI, which works as a unique identifier for the device. The company demonstrated the novelty exclusively to the TechTudo and warns that people may be unknowingly being spied on.

According to cybersecurity director Thiago Bordini, the virus – technically called spyware – is embedded in casual games and apps available at alternative Android and iPhone stores. The user installs the app and, without knowing it, also takes malicious code into the smartphone.

“Those responsible for this new digital threat did something completely different from what we are used to seeing. The contaminated cell phone starts sending various data in real time, including geographic location, internet browsing history and the latest SMS messages”, explains Bordini.

The spyware is not known to have intercepted content from messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram.

Axur’s idea is to increase the tool called Anti Stalker over time, as initially it only includes the Thruth Spy malware. Other spyware must enter the database, so that people can make more accurate queries.

How to use Axur Anti Stalker

First, you need to check your phone’s IMEI. Just open the phone dialer and enter the number *#06#. O TechTudo there are tutorials that teach in detail how to do the procedure on Android and iPhone. Copy the IMEI code. Access the tool at antistalker.axur.com and paste the IMEI number. Wait for the cybersecurity company’s database to be checked.

Dual SIM cell phone owners must do the procedure with both IMEIs.

What to do in case of contamination?

Install an antivirus or antispyware on the cell phone to remove the artifact.

Change login and password on all digital tools.

Restore to factory defaults, as long as the user does not install a backup that contains the original contaminated application.