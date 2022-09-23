Amazon boosts renewable energy with 71 new projects

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Amazon boosts renewable energy with 71 new projects 1 Views

Amazon said it will add 2.7 gigawatts of clean energy capacity through several new projects as it seeks to use 100% renewable energy in its business by 2025.

publicity

After the addition of the 71 new renewable energy projects, Amazon has a total of 379 projects under development. The goal is to generate 50,000 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean energy from its entire portfolio, the equivalent of powering 4.6 million homes in the US every year.

Read more:

These new projects include three large-scale power plants in the Indian state of Rajasthan with a capacity of 420 megawatts (MW), rooftop solar projects in France and Austria and its first solar park in Poland.

The news broke on Wednesday (21), a day after Amazon-backed Infinium, a company backed by Amazon, said it will supply the company with low-carbon electro-fuels that will replace the diesel used in the company’s transport fleet.

amazon

Amazon-backed company will help supply electro fuels

On Tuesday (20), Amazon-backed Infinium said it will supply low-carbon electro fuels to Amazon’s truck fleet starting in 2023.

The supply of electro fuels is a fossil-based fuel alternative created with waste carbon and renewable energy, thus decreasing Amazon’s carbon emissions by around 8 million kilometers of travel per year.

The company said it plans to initially use electrofuels in trucks across its half-mile fleet in Southern California.

Read more at Digital Look

Via: Reuters

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!

Sign it Amazon Prime to watch popular movies and series, including award-winning Amazon Originals. O Amazon Prime also includes FREE and fast delivery of thousands of eligible items, over 2 million ad-free songs, and more. Click here and start your test FREE OF CHARGE for 30 days!

Tags

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Announced the return of Azul’s international flights in Recife, now to two countries

Airbus A320neo Azul Linhas Aéreas has just announced, during ABAV Expo Internacional, in Olinda (PE), …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved