Amazon boosts renewable energy with 71 new projects

Amazon said it will add 2.7 gigawatts of clean energy capacity through several new projects as it seeks to use 100% renewable energy in its business by 2025.

After the addition of the 71 new renewable energy projects, Amazon has a total of 379 projects under development. The goal is to generate 50,000 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean energy from its entire portfolio, the equivalent of powering 4.6 million homes in the US every year.

These new projects include three large-scale power plants in the Indian state of Rajasthan with a capacity of 420 megawatts (MW), rooftop solar projects in France and Austria and its first solar park in Poland.

The news broke on Wednesday (21), a day after Amazon-backed Infinium, a company backed by Amazon, said it will supply the company with low-carbon electro-fuels that will replace the diesel used in the company’s transport fleet.

On Tuesday (20), Amazon-backed Infinium said it will supply low-carbon electro fuels to Amazon’s truck fleet starting in 2023.

The supply of electro fuels is a fossil-based fuel alternative created with waste carbon and renewable energy, thus decreasing Amazon’s carbon emissions by around 8 million kilometers of travel per year.

The company said it plans to initially use electrofuels in trucks across its half-mile fleet in Southern California.

Via: Reuters

