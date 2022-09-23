Amid protests in Iran, CNN journalist cancels interview with president over headscarf requirement

CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour sits in front of an empty chair where Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is said to have sat.

Journalist Christiane Amanpour canceled an interview with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi

CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour claimed to have canceled an interview with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi after he demanded that she wear a head veil during their meeting in New York.

Amanpour claimed that no previous president had requested a headscarf when she interviewed them outside of Iran.

The reporter says that an aide to Raisi informed her that the request was related to the “situation in Iran”.

The death of a woman, who was detained by Iranian police for allegedly violating the veil rules, sparked violent protests in the country.

