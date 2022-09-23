“An exchange of players”; English ‘agreed’ to release Andreas Pereira permanently to Flamengo in exchange for CRF holder

Flamengo will only return to the field next Wednesday (23), against Strength, away from home, for the Brazilian Championship. Until then, Dorival Júnior continues to study the opposing team and who he can put on the field to get the three points. As the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores finals are only in October, these next games will serve as a kind of laboratory for the coach.

At the other end, a very curious situation behind the scenes has caught the attention of fans. Manchester United is monitoring João Gomes and sees the midfielder of Mengão as a great player, but this greed was stronger months ago and the English even signaled to give a player to CRF in exchange for Cria do Ninho.

Its about Andreas Pereira, who was sold to Fulham after the deal with Flamengo did not go ahead. These news were revealed by the English press. Journalist Tim Vickery even reflected on this situation that ended up not turning into something concrete. Andreas was doing very well in the last weeks of his contract with Fla, Dorival lost his stay and the flamengo leaders would even like to have him, but as João Gomes was not included in the negotiations, there was no agreement.

Now, Real Madrid and Liverpool are the favorites to sign the Flamengo player, but nothing has been finalized yet. For now, the athlete normally follows the Mais Querido. The red-black management treats the situation as normal and believes that more proposals will arrive over time. The Club analyzes and decides whether to sell or not.

João Gomes turned key piece for Mengão’s scheme, he is the absolute starter and is also a kind of darling of the carioca club’s fans. He is always cheered in the stadiums and has his name sung every time before matches.