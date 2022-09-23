Andreas Kisser opens up about his wife’s death: ‘it was a classic case of euthanasia’

The musician Andreas Kisserfrom the band Sepultura, spoke about the wife’s death Patricia Kisser during the program Conversa com Bial, this Wednesday (21). according to the magazine Whothe guitarist lamented the euthanasia is not legalized in Brazil.

“Patricia was aware until the end, her case was a classic case of euthanasia, if we had that in Brazilian law legally, we could have used this trick in her situation,” he said.

Patricia Perissinotto died on July 3, at the age of 52, after severe treatment against a colon cancer. “She was conscious, she couldn’t take it anymore, her body couldn’t take it anymore, an irreversible situation,” she added.

It was very difficult for him to receive the news that the her picture was irreversible and it would be necessary to initiate palliative care.

Return to Brazil during tour in Europe

The two who are parents of threestarted the relationship still in 1990 and have remained together ever since. “Since 1990, when we had our first kiss in the middle of a street in Mogi das Cruzes where you were at medical school, we have never been apart,” said Andreas.

According to Kisser, he was in a tour in Europe with the band Sepultura when he received the news that her health had deteriorated.

“The doctor texted me saying she wanted to talk to me. I called the doctor, and she said ‘that’s the way it is, you’d better be here’. Very quickly Sepultura arranged another guitarist to continue the tour and I came back.” .

“When I arrived I spent two wonderful days with her, but I was with the machines. weaning her off the machines to see how she would react”, he said during the conversation with presenter Pedro Bial.

event in honor

On September 28, PatFest will take place in São Paulo. The event seeks to raise money for the compassionate community and is also a tribute to Patricia.

“PatFest is a seed that we want to plant to bring up the subject of death, and the possibilities of death that we can have in life, like the living willcompassionate community, all that I didn’t know,” he concluded.