Announced the return of Azul’s international flights in Recife, now to two countries

Airbus A320neo





Azul Linhas Aéreas has just announced, during ABAV Expo Internacional, in Olinda (PE), that it will again have international flights departing from Recife, to two countries.

During the meeting, one of the main ones in the sector, which reaches its 49th edition and takes place from today until next Friday, September 23, at the Pernambuco Convention Center, the airline announces its flights departing from the capital of Pernambuco to Montevideo , in Uruguay, and a direct connection with Florida, in the United States.

According to Fábio Campos, director of Institutional Relations at Azul, flights to Montevideo will be available for sale later this month, with an expected start-up in November, with a weekly departure. The following month, in December, the company will add a second connection between Recife and the Uruguayan capital.

In addition, one of the most visited destinations in the world, the State of Florida, will also gain direct flights from Recife. Also according to Fábio Campos, there will be two flights a week from Carnival 2023 onwards. Then, in July, the company will increase the weekly frequency, jumping from two to five flights a week.

New details such as the days of each operation and flight times will be announced soon.

“We were looking forward to resuming our international flights in Recife, which is our main connectivity hub in the Northeast. The capital of Pernambuco has always welcomed Azul with open arms and the affection that people from the Northeast have for our company is reflected in our operations at Recife airport. We worked hard with the State Government, which has been a Azul partner since the implementation of our hub in Recife, to start this new international operation, in addition to maintaining the entire regional network that Azul already operates today”, commented the director of Azul. .

The executive also added that as of January, Azul will have 90 daily departures from Recife airport. “It is our increasingly strong hub”, he added.

Still at ABAV

In addition to the announced flights departing from Recife, the company also highlights the start of ticket sales for flights connecting Belém and Manaus to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. As of December 15th, Manaus, capital of Amazonas, will have a direct connection with the North American airport, while Belém, capital of Pará, will have its direct connection with the same terminal again.

The flights will be operated on Airbus A320neo aircraft, with a capacity for 174 passengers. In Belém, the trips will take place four times a week, while in Manaus, they will take place three times a week.

The novelties are not limited to the international market. In the domestic sector, the company also reinforces the start of its operations in Araripina, Pernambuco, as of October 19.

The municipality is located on the triple border between the states of Pernambuco, Piauí and Ceará. With this, Azul will start operating flights to seven cities in Pernambuco, including the cities of Caruaru, Fernando de Noronha, Garanhuns, Petrolina, Serra Telhada and the capital, Recife, Azul’s main center of operations in the Northeast.

Azul Linhas Aéreas information