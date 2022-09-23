Anvisa orders pasta with toxic substance to be collected – Nacional

Anvisa headquarters (photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil) The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) determined, this Thursday (22/9), the collection of pasta from the Keishi company (BBBR Indstria e Comrcio de Macarro LTDA), manufactured between July 25th and August 24th of this year. .

The reason is the use of contaminated propylene glycol, supplied by Tecno Clean Industrial Ltda., which is also responsible for supplying dog snacks to companies.

The marketing and distribution of the company’s product, which is responsible for the production of various types of oriental-style pasta, such as udon, yakisoba and ramen, was also prohibited. Keishi makes savory pasta, such as gyoza, which can be sold in the form of frozen pasta.

According to Anvisa, the inspection verified that Keishi acquired and used in the production the substance contaminated by ethylene glycol, which is highly toxic and may have caused the intoxication and death of animals.

The solvent was also found in Belohorizontina beer, from the Backer brewery. Ethylene glycol causes kidney and liver failure when ingested, which can lead to death.

Although propylene glycol is authorized for some foods, the agency reported that its use is not permitted for the pasta category. The use of the additive in the industries takes place in the refrigeration process, not having direct contact with food.

consumer guidelines

According to Anvisa’s guidelines, companies that have Keishi brand pasta should not sell or use them. Those who have purchased the product should not consume it either.

In these cases, it is necessary to contact the company for the return. Anvisa’s guidance is, if the consumer is not sure of the date of manufacture, do not eat the product.