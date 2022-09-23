Anvisa orders the collection of noodles with substance from the animal food that killed dogs

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) issued a recall order for a batch of noodles produced between July 25 and August 24, of the Keishi brand, manufactured by Bbbr Indústria e Comércio de Macarrão Ltda., for having been identified in the food. the use of a substance that a few weeks ago caused the death of dogs that ingested a contaminated feed.

Propylene glycol with highly toxic organic solvent was discovered after an inspection by the federal agency, since the same batches that showed contamination in the case of animal food were used in the production of these noodles, without the company knowing about the problem.

Since the beginning of the month, Anvisa has been warning the food industry about the distribution, handling and use of two batches of propylene glycol (AD5035C22 and AD4055C21), as they are contaminated by ethylene glycol, a highly toxic substance. Its use in dog treats resulted in the deaths of at least 40 animals across the country.

Keishi’s pastas, which are oriental, come in a variety of types, such as yakissoba, ramen, udon and gyoza, which can be sold as regular noodles, dry, or in frozen varieties.