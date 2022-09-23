Anvisa orders the collection of pasta contaminated with a substance linked to the death of dogs; see what to do

Anvisa determined the collection and prohibition of the commercialization, distribution and use of the products of the Keishi pasta company (BBBR Indústria e Comércio de Macarrão Ltda). The pasta made between July 25 and August 24 of this year may contain propylene glycol contaminated with ethylene glycol, the same substance that recently caused the poisoning and death of just over 40 dogs in different regions of the country.

The agency published resolution No. 3,122, this Thursday (22), and stressed that the action is part of the investigation into cases of pet deaths. Companies that sell pet treats Bassar pet Food, FVO Alimentos, Peppy Pet and Upper Dog were also notified and had to recall their products from the market due to suspected contamination.

“The contaminated propylene glycol was supplied by the company Tecno Clean Industrial Ltda. Anvisa carried out an inspection at BBBR Indústria e Comércio de Macarrão Ltda. and verified that this company acquired and used the contaminated input as an ingredient in the production line of its pasta”, explained the agency in the resolution.

Keishi is responsible for the production and sale of various types of oriental-style pasta, such as udon, yakisoba, wailin addition to savory pasta, such as gyoza. The products are also sold in the form of frozen dough.

It is worth remembering that propylene glycol, without being contaminated by ethylene glycol (toxic and prohibited in food), is authorized for some foods, including pet snacks. However, it is not allowed in the category of pasta, according to Anvisa.

“Many industries use propylene glycol in their refrigeration processes, where there is no direct contact with the food. Therefore, when it is used only in the refrigeration process, there is not necessarily a risk to the consumption of products from companies that have acquired the contaminated input”, explains Anvisa.

The agency stressed that in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) and the local Sanitary Surveillance agencies, it is carrying out a thorough investigation, with daily inspections of the companies involved.

“No voluntary collection has yet been filed with Anvisa, but all the companies involved are being strictly monitored and, if the need for collection of products is verified, Anvisa will make its determination”, says Anvisa in a note.

Bought a branded product?

Anvisa explained that consumers who have purchased any of Keishi’s products should not use them. The correct measure is to contact the company and return the products.

It is worth the alert for the consumer: if you do not find the date of manufacture on the product label, you should contact the company to confirm its manufacture. “If there is no certainty about this information, do not consume the product”, says Anvisa.

In addition, companies that have Keishi branded pasta must not sell or use them.

Other side

The company’s website is down. The report of InfoMoney contacted a phone number available on the company’s search page, but no one answered the calls. If the company wants to express itself, the space is open to update this report.

Sign up and discover a new way to receive up to 200% above traditional savings, without giving up simplicity and security!

Related