Anyone who worked these 17 years could soon win a hefty sum

Some PIS/Pasep quota values ​​have been available since August of this year, specifically for employees who worked between 1971 and 1988 with a formal contract. Thus, Caixa Econômica Federal is responsible for transfers.

Thus, to check the amounts receivable, it is necessary to access the Employee Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) application, available for Android and iOS.

PIS/Pasep Quotas

According to Caixa, around R$ 24.6 billion in PIS/Pasep quotas are available at the state-owned company, and 10.6 million eligible citizens have not yet redeemed the money. Therefore, only those who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and 1988 can request the values.

Until 2019, these amounts could only be redeemed in specific situations, such as serious illness or retirement. Thus, the withdrawal could be made in full.

Rescue

In summary, in addition to requesting through the application, interested parties can request the allowance in person at Caixa branches. However, you must have personal identification with photo, official PIS/Pasep certificate and declaration of dependents considered qualified by law.

In addition, to withdraw the amounts at lottery units or self-service terminals, it is necessary to have a Citizen Card. However, the withdrawal of only R$ 3 thousand per account is allowed.

How to request the values ​​through the app

In short, to request the amount of PIS/Pasep quotas through the FGTS application, you need to follow the steps below:

Open the FGTS application;

Access the account or register, if it is the first access;

In the functionalities menu, select “Messages”;

Click on “You have available cashout”;

Select “Request PIS/Pasep withdrawal”;

Verify that the personal data is correct;

Inform the bank account to receive the PIS/Pasep amounts;

Confirm the withdrawal and wait for the automatic credit to the indicated account.

deceased holder

Furthermore, in cases where the account holder has died, the beneficiary’s heirs must inform the FGTS or Caixa of the documents proving the condition of heir, in addition to the death certificate.

Thus, the FGTS application provides an option to respond to these situations through the “PIS/Pasep – Death of the Worker” function.

