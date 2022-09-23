APPROXIMATE PAYMENTS: Here’s how to protect yourself from scams

It is not news to anyone that the approximation payments, that is, contactless, arrived to facilitate the daily life of all Brazilian citizens. The justification is simple: to make a payment, simply approach the card to the machine and that’s it, the transaction is complete.

However, in the midst of so much practicality when paying for a purchase, some points need to be taken into account, such as, for example, the attempted scams and fraud. In other words, security at this point is of paramount importance. Because of this, understanding all the information about this modality can prevent users from going through scams.

In this sense, below, check out some recommendations necessary for the approximation payments happen in the best possible way and your purchase takes place in a satisfactory manner.

See also: EARN R$ 10.00 now: Bank guarantees to pay through promotion; see how to receive

Are contactless payments secure?

This modality is the fastest growing in Brazil. According to data from the Brazilian Association of Credit Card Companies (Abecs), the number of approximation transactions increased 7 times compared to the same period last year.

First of all, it is important to note that contactless payments are safe. With contactless technology, for example, payment can be made at a distance of up to 4 cm between the card and the machine. Therefore, it is recommended to keep the card away until you can check the transaction amount.

See also: Nubank: See how to MAKE a PIX INSTALLMENT using your card

Generally, contactless purchases are limited to R$200 per transaction, depending on the user’s bank. For any value above the initially stipulated, for example, it will be necessary to enter a password. Generally, each customer can make up to 5 contactless payments per day.

So, like any other card transaction, you need to be careful. Check out the tips below.

Security Tips: Protect yourself from approaching card swipes

1. Track the statement of your transactions

First of all, it is important to note that it is possible to enter a password, even for contactless payments, according to the previous information.

After that, with card or financial institution applications you no longer need to wait for the invoice to arrive to check the purchases you made in the last month. You can, for example, track your statement periodically to make sure you recognize all transactions.

2. Turn on app notifications

Be sure to check your app’s notifications. In addition to keeping an eye on your transaction statements, it’s important to turn on in-app notifications so you’ll be notified whenever a new purchase is made.

That way, you can almost instantly identify which purchases are suspicious and can proceed to blocking your credit card.

3. Disable the zoom function if you need

Also, this function can help you a lot when using the zoom function. Usually, new cards come to you with contactless technology, but you can disable the feature at any time.

In most banks, it is necessary to go to Settings and, there, block the cards.

See also: New NUBANK card releases up to 50% off

4. Be careful with the card

With the possibility of making the payment by approximation, you need to be even more careful with where you leave your credit card. This is because the tool can be used by anyone without their authorization. For the same reason, you should also avoid lending your card to third parties.

5. Blocking the card in case of theft or loss

If you are robbed or lose your card, proceed to block the card through the app, and inform your bank about what happened, as soon as possible. That way, you protect yourself from future purchases.

If you’ve taken all the precautions above, but you’re still the victim of a fraud involving approach purchases, stay calm and contact your bank immediately.