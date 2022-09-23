Are you going to the South American final? How Prohibition Works in Argentina

The expectation for São Paulo’s first international title in ten years promises to make many fans travel to Argentina, where the Copa Sudamericana final will be held. However, those who visit the country of the “hermanos” will have to adapt to the differences in their laws, as with Prohibition.

So, São Paulo fans will have to save the celebration for later. In an attempt to reduce violence, Argentina is one of the countries that prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages in stadiums, normal compared to the situation in Morumbi. The problem is that the same restriction applies to the surroundings of the place, after all, you can’t drink alcohol in public places there.

It does not stop there. Zero tolerance in Argentina also means that after 11:55 pm it is forbidden to sell alcoholic beverages in supermarkets, kiosks and stores. Therefore, consumption is only allowed inside bars, restaurants and clubs.

When it comes to driving, Argentina’s national legislation sets a limit of 0.5 g/L of intake detected by the breathalyzer. But, as in countries like the United States, provinces are free to set their own rules.

Córdoba, Salta, Tucumán, La Rioja, Neuquén and Entre Ríos are the provinces that have zero tolerance.

Some places still comply with the WHO (World Health Organization) recommendations, such as Buenos Aires, where there is a specific limit for motorcycle riders (0.2 g/L) and zero tolerance for cargo and passenger transporters.

Can I refuse to take a breathalyzer test?

Refusing to take a breathalyzer test is considered a crime of disobedience, which is provided for in article 383 of the Argentine Penal Code. This can result in a fine or suspension of the driver’s license for 5 to 10 years, according to the laws of the country.

The consequences of not passing the breathalyzer test in Argentina

The celebration with alcoholic beverages can still cause other consequences in the country. When stopped and the presence of alcohol in the blood is found, the driver can have the vehicle seized and even be arrested, as defined by Argentine law.