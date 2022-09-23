Armed group kills 10 people in pool hall

Pool table (photo: Pixabay)

An armed group murdered 10 people in a pool hall in Guanajuato, a prosperous industrial state in central Mexico that is also the most violent in the country, authorities said on Thursday (22).

The massacre took place on Wednesday night in the municipality of Tarimoto, according to the regional prosecutor.

“The bodies of nine male people were located” and “one man died in hospital”, indicated a bulletin from the entity.

The local press released videos recorded supposedly by the gunmen, in which it is possible to hear gunshots and cardboard close to one of the victims.

According to these reports, the posters had slogans of the gang to which the attack was attributed and referred to an alleged rival gang.

Several cartridges were also found at the scene.

The episode was condemned by the governor of Guanajuato, Diego Sinhue Rodrguez, who described it as a “cowardly attack”.

“We are in absolute coordination with federal and municipal authorities, we all have a firm commitment to restore peace,” he wrote on Twitter.

Guanajuato has become the most violent state in Mexico due to a dispute between the Santa Rosa de Lima and Jalisco Nueva Generacin cartels, which are involved in drug trafficking and fuel theft, among other crimes.

According to the government, between January and August, 2,115 murders were committed in the state, which together with another five account for 48.7% of the country’s murders in that period.

The accumulated figure until August, however, represents a reduction of 8.4% in the number of cases compared to the same interval in 2021.