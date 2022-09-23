At the age of 60, Paulo Ricardo does explosive rehearsal and reveals: “It was a delight”

Paulo Ricardo, singer, the owner of “look 43”, turned 60 years old this Friday (23) in style. The artist appeared in his first nude shoot and put many teenagers to shame.

“It was a delight”

In an interview with Flávia Muniz from Gshow, the artist commented on the feeling of such boldness. “It was delicious, playful, sexy and funny at the same time, with our cats mixing with the scenery and the costumes, a delicious mess! Since the pandemic, we have been buying photographic and musical equipment, tripods, microphones, infinite backgrounds… So we set up a studio at home, which made me feel very comfortable.”he explained.

Advertising Could not load ad

A detail: the photographer of the essay, Isabella Pinheirois the singer’s wife. “[…] Not to mention that the photographer is my wife, so it was literally a pleasure!”, describes the singer about the experience of posing without clothes for his wife, in the intimacy of the home”he confessed.

Paulo Ricardo marked the 80’s with the group RPMsold millions of copies with the album Live Pirate Radio and even won a special Globo reporter. Despite the phenomenon, the group did not hold its breath and disbanded in the same decade. He came back years later, but without great success.

The 60-year-old singer revealed how he feels. “It is a sense of urgency, that there is still so much to do, even because of the projects postponed by the pandemic. But at the same time, I feel a serenity, a sense of perspective and focus, of knowing how to prioritize, of enjoying every moment of both personal and professional life. Maturity really makes all the difference!”. commented.

Paulo Ricardo. Photo: Bella Pinheiro/gshow

READ MORE: Fazenda 14: Adriane Galisteu is canceled on the web after giving an opinion about confusion in reality