Athletico shields the squad and rules out negotiations before the Libertadores final | athletico-pr

Athletico has shielded the squad and avoided entering into negotiations in the final stretch of the season. The red-black focus is to give full attention to the Libertadores final at the end of October, in addition to guaranteeing a spot through the Brazilian Championship.

In high in the year, the Hurricane has players that arouse the attention of the market in Brazil and Europe. The main ones are the side Abnerthe attacking midfielder David Terans and the attacker Vitor Roque.

According to Nadja’s Blog, the red-black board did not receive official inquiries about the athletes.

Vitor Roque, for example, is closely followed by six European clubs, such as Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Juventus. The 17-year-old’s staff’s priority is English football.

The young athlete has six goals and two assists for the Hurricane, with a nomination for best player in this year’s Libertadores. The striker’s fine is 100 million euros (R$ 505 million at the current price).

Terans already had his name linked to Flamengo and with a stipulated value of US$ 5 million (R$ 25.6 million at the current price). Athletico, which paid R$7.5 million for the Uruguayan last year, denies any conversation.

The player leads the Atletico ranking of artillery and assistance in the season: 14 goals and seven passes. Terans is one goal away from equaling his career best.

The red-black leadership understands that the arrival in the Libertadores final reinforced the appreciation of the red-black group. Thus, a possible unpublished title at the end of October would further increase the bargaining power.

Likewise, Athletico’s top management only monitors possible reinforcements and has not yet started negotiations for 2023 – not even possible renewals, such as that of midfielder Marlos. Internally, the club says that “it is not the moment”.