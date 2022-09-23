Atlético-MG and “Forte Futebol” use Premier League as an example to charge quota redivision | athletic-mg

The distribution of TV broadcast quotas from the last Premier League, the English Championship, was the agenda and used as an example by the Liga Forte Futebol, headed by Atlético-MG, Fluminense and Athletico-PR, to demand a better distribution of the slices in the clubs of the A series.

Atletico news

Otávio is released by the DM; Hulk and Zaracho do indoor activity

The trio, in addition to other clubs such as Bahia, posted on social media a graphic of the division in England, which has already been explored by ge on Wednesday. Manchester City, champions, have won only 1.5 times more than bottom Norwich.

– In the Premier League, the highest revenue club received 153M and the lowest 101M. 1.5x difference. The facts show that a more balanced division generates more competitiveness and more revenue. This is the concept we believe in and the reason why we are part of #LigaForteFootball – posted the clubs.

1 of 3 Premier League will have cup tour of England and Wales – Photo: Disclosure / Premier League Premier League will have cup tour of England and Wales – Photo: Disclosure / Premier League

Manchester City received 153 million pounds (BRL 897 million), while Norwich City earned 100.6 million pounds (BRL 590 million). It is the first time that a last-place finisher has crossed the threshold of 100 million pounds raised.

A few days ago, Atlético president Sérgio Coelho explained the agenda defended by Liga Forte Futebol, which came to meet with Libra – formed by clubs such as Palmeiras, Flamengo, Corinthians and São Paulo.

“What does Forte Futebol propose? That this difference be a maximum of 3.5 times. If the team that receives the most from the League is entitled to R$ 1 million, then the team that receives the least, will be entitled to at least R $300 thousand”.

The last LFF meeting was in early September, in São Paulo. There is no forecast for a new meeting, but with the planning of meeting on a recurring basis. Today, the distance for a union between Forte Futebol and Libra is quite considerable.

América, Athletico-PR, Atlético-GO, Atlético, Avai, Brusque, Chapecoense, Coritiba, Ceará, Criciúma, CRB, CSA, Cuiabá, Fluminense, Fortaleza, Goiás, Internacional, Juventude, Londrina, Náutico, Operário, Sampaio Corrêa, Sport , Vila Nova and Tombense.

Botafogo, Cruzeiro, Corinthians, Flamengo, Grêmio, Guarani, Ituano, Novorizontino, Palmeiras, Ponte Preta, Red Bull Bragantino, Santos, São Paulo and Vasco.

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

2 of 3 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction