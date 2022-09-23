Atlético-MG news today

Credit: Reproduction

Still without a coach set for 2023, Atlético-MG sounded out Jorge Jesus. Nacho opens the game about beef with Cuca and Hulk. Possible outputs and much more. So you don’t miss a thing, Torcedores.com brings you the main news from Galo today.

Jorge Jesus surveyed for 2023

According to the Portuguese newspaper Record, Jorge Jesus was probed by Atlético-MG in recent days. Entrepreneurs with the endorsement of Galo would have made contact with the coach to find out about his situation at Fenerbahçe, in Turkey. In addition, the newspaper claims that JJ is unhappy in the current team and wants to return to Brazil.

Nathan can leave for Europe

O fans.com found that Maccabi Tel Aviv, from Israel, sounded out midfielder Nathan, currently on loan to Fluminense. The team believes that the athlete is a good option for the squad and wants to sign him for next year.

“Reinforcement” for the final stretch of the season

Atlético-MG announced this Thursday the return of Otávio to the main team, after the athlete was released by the Medical Department. The player completed the transition period, trains normally and becomes an option for Cuca for the rest of the season.

“Well, this is something totally false that came out in the Argentine press and obviously had repercussions here in Brazil. It’s hard for me to explain this, because as I’m going to have a problem with the coaching staff if I was captain in the last game, they allowed me to travel to Argentina for a friend’s last game. So I have to be totally grateful to them, my teammates and the club,” said Nacho.

“I have a great relationship with Hulk. A few days ago we were having lunch at his house. He always received foreigners very well, I have a good relationship. Faced with the situation, I needed to come here to explain to end any controversy”, added the Argentine.

Can Nacho return to River?

“From the first day I arrived at Atlético, there was a note in Argentina saying that I will return (to River). I’m happy here, with great pleasure. Regrettably this year, we had no results. But it’s a big group, I’m very happy. At the end of this year, we’ll start to see what we’ll do when the contract ends. But there is still a long way to go,” replied Nacho.