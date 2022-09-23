Atltico campaigns to share more balanced revenues in league

photo: reproduction Atltico wants Brazilian football to have more balanced revenues

This Thursday (22/9), Atltico took to social media to demand that the division of revenues be more balanced in Brazilian football. The alvinegro club used the Premier League, England’s national championship, as an example, in which the first place earns only 1.5 times more than the last one.

Galo published an image detailing the revenue of English clubs in the last season. In the country, 50% of television revenue is shared equally among all clubs.

Another 25% is shared based on how often a club’s matches are broadcast in the UK (called Facility Fees) and a further 25% is split based on the club’s final ranking in the tournament table (merit pay).

Atltico believes that this division makes the championship more competitive and asks for the concept to be implemented in Brazil.

photo: reproduction 2021/2022 Premier League Revenue Table “In the Premier League, the highest revenue club received 153M and the lowest 101M. Difference of 1.5x. The facts show that a more balanced division generates more competitiveness and more revenue. This is the concept we believe in and the reason why we do it. part of the #LigaForteFootball”, he published.

In Brazil, 40% are divided equally, 30% by exposure (number of games broadcast on open television) and 30% by final placement.

In addition to the Minas Gerais club, Athletico-PR, Fluminense and Fortaleza took part. All are part of the Futebol Forte block, ala da Libra (Brazilian League), which also has Amrica, Atltico-GO, Ava, Brusque, Cear, Chapecoense, CSA, CRB, Coritiba, Cricima, Cuiab, Fortaleza, Gois, Juventude, Londrina, Nutico, Operrio, Sampaio Corra, Sport, Tombense and Vila Nova.

TV Globo’s contract with the clubs that compete in the Brazilian Championship runs until 2024. The intention is for the League to start in 2025, with new agreements already signed and much better conditions for affiliates.

See below the formation of each block and its proposals:

BRAZILIAN LEAGUE (LIBRA) – FOUNDERS OF THE LEAGUE

members: Corinthians, So Paulo, Palmeiras, Santos, Bragantino, Ponte Preta, Flamengo, Vasco and Cruzeiro

Proposed revenue sharing:

40% of the amount shared equally between teams

30% depending on your performance in Series A or B

30% variable by engagement and audience.

15% of the amount raised goes to Serie B

STRONG FOOTBALL

members: Atltico, Athletico, America, Atltico-GO, Ava, Brusque, Cear, Chapecoense, CSA, CRB, Coritiba, Cricima, Cuiab, Fluminense, Fortaleza, Gois, Youth, Londrina, Nutico, Operrio, Sampaio Corra, Sport, Tombense. new village

Proposed revenue sharing:

50% equal

25% performance

25% commercial, with objective and measurable parameters

Revenue gap between biggest and smallest club targeting the 1.6 cap over time (Premier League benchmark), with the cap at 3.5 from the first year;

Commitment that Series B receive 20% of proceeds from the sale of broadcasting rights

Clubs without a defined side

Grmio, Internacional, Bahia and Botafogo