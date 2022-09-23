Atltico campaigns to share more balanced revenues in league

This Thursday (22/9), Atltico took to social media to demand that the division of revenues be more balanced in Brazilian football. The alvinegro club used the Premier League, England’s national championship, as an example, in which the first place earns only 1.5 times more than the last one.
Galo published an image detailing the revenue of English clubs in the last season. In the country, 50% of television revenue is shared equally among all clubs.
Another 25% is shared based on how often a club’s matches are broadcast in the UK (called Facility Fees) and a further 25% is split based on the club’s final ranking in the tournament table (merit pay).
Atltico believes that this division makes the championship more competitive and asks for the concept to be implemented in Brazil.
In Brazil, 40% are divided equally, 30% by exposure (number of games broadcast on open television) and 30% by final placement.
In addition to the Minas Gerais club, Athletico-PR, Fluminense and Fortaleza took part. All are part of the Futebol Forte block, ala da Libra (Brazilian League), which also has Amrica, Atltico-GO, Ava, Brusque, Cear, Chapecoense, CSA, CRB, Coritiba, Cricima, Cuiab, Fortaleza, Gois, Juventude, Londrina, Nutico, Operrio, Sampaio Corra, Sport, Tombense and Vila Nova.
TV Globo’s contract with the clubs that compete in the Brazilian Championship runs until 2024. The intention is for the League to start in 2025, with new agreements already signed and much better conditions for affiliates.
See below the formation of each block and its proposals:
BRAZILIAN LEAGUE (LIBRA) – FOUNDERS OF THE LEAGUE
members: Corinthians, So Paulo, Palmeiras, Santos, Bragantino, Ponte Preta, Flamengo, Vasco and Cruzeiro
Proposed revenue sharing:
40% of the amount shared equally between teams
30% depending on your performance in Series A or B
30% variable by engagement and audience.
15% of the amount raised goes to Serie B
STRONG FOOTBALL
members: Atltico, Athletico, America, Atltico-GO, Ava, Brusque, Cear, Chapecoense, CSA, CRB, Coritiba, Cricima, Cuiab, Fluminense, Fortaleza, Gois, Youth, Londrina, Nutico, Operrio, Sampaio Corra, Sport, Tombense. new village
Proposed revenue sharing:
50% equal
25% performance
25% commercial, with objective and measurable parameters
Revenue gap between biggest and smallest club targeting the 1.6 cap over time (Premier League benchmark), with the cap at 3.5 from the first year;
Commitment that Series B receive 20% of proceeds from the sale of broadcasting rights
Clubs without a defined side
Grmio, Internacional, Bahia and Botafogo