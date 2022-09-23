Avatar gets a new post-credits scene after 13 years

A never-before-seen Avatar post-credits scene was revealed during the newest rerun of the 2009 film in theaters, aimed at promoting the release of its sequel.

The account came from a filmmaker who saw the film at an event in France, and was confirmed by others who were also in attendance.

The never-before-seen post-credits scene of avatar details more of Pandora’s marine life, in a sequel to “breathtaking“, according to the filmmaker.

READ TOO

“This emotional slap that remains intact, pure happiness. I didn’t expect to see a preview of the second movie in a post-credits scene, it was grand and promising.” – Said maxim.

with direction of James Cameronthe sequel to the 2009 film, Avatar: The Way of Water is set to premiere on December 15th.

The main cast brings Sam Worthington (On the Edge of the Abyss), Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy), Sigourney Weaver (Aliens: The Rescue), Cliff Curtis (Heroes), Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown), Stephen Lang (The Man in the Dark), and David Thewlis (Wonder Woman).

According to a report by the BBCthe other sequels will have their respective titles Avatar – The Seed bearer (Avatar: Seed Bearer), Avatar – The Tulkun Rider (Avatar: The Knight of Tulkun) and Avatar – The Quest for Eywa (Avatar: The Search for Eywa).