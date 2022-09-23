Azul will fly from Congonhas to Jacarepaguá with Cessna Grand Caravan turboprops

Yadunandan Singh 26 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Azul will fly from Congonhas to Jacarepaguá with Cessna Grand Caravan turboprops 0 Views

THE Blue will turn on the Congonhas airportin São Paulo, with the city of Rio de Janeiro but in a different destination, the Jacarepagua airport, in the West Zone. The new route will start on October 31 with seven daily frequencies in each direction.

Due to operational restrictions in Jacarepaguá, the route will be operated with the Cessna Grand Caravan turboprop, with nine seats. The flight takes about 1h20 at a cruising altitude much lower than the jets as the aircraft is not pressurized.

The flight between Congonhas and Jacarepaguá is nothing new. Three years ago, TwoFlex, a small regional airline that had inherited some slots at the airport in São Paulo, launched the service as a differential in relation to the jets that fly to Santos Dumont, in downtown Rio.

In 2020, TwoFlex ended up being sold not by chance to Azul itself, which renamed it Azul Conecta.

The Caravan flight takes place at a lower altitude than the jets (Thiago Vinholes)

Check out our review of the flight between Congonhas and Jacarepaguá

“This flight is another result of Azul’s work in partnership with the State Government, which seeks to develop aviation in Rio. It is flights like the one announced today that bring more economic and social development to the state, in addition to generating more jobs. In the coming weeks, we will be able to announce more good news for cariocas and tourists who choose the beauties of Rio de Janeiro as a destination. As we celebrate yet another good news, we would like to thank the state government for the work we are doing”, said Fábio Campos, director of Institutional Relations at Azul.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Direito S/A: The founders of BMA begin succession | Marketplace

From privatizations to the largest and most complex corporate operations, from pioneering the structuring of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved