Azul will fly from Congonhas to Jacarepaguá with Cessna Grand Caravan turboprops

THE Blue will turn on the Congonhas airportin São Paulo, with the city of Rio de Janeiro but in a different destination, the Jacarepagua airport, in the West Zone. The new route will start on October 31 with seven daily frequencies in each direction.

Due to operational restrictions in Jacarepaguá, the route will be operated with the Cessna Grand Caravan turboprop, with nine seats. The flight takes about 1h20 at a cruising altitude much lower than the jets as the aircraft is not pressurized.

The flight between Congonhas and Jacarepaguá is nothing new. Three years ago, TwoFlex, a small regional airline that had inherited some slots at the airport in São Paulo, launched the service as a differential in relation to the jets that fly to Santos Dumont, in downtown Rio.

In 2020, TwoFlex ended up being sold not by chance to Azul itself, which renamed it Azul Conecta.

Check out our review of the flight between Congonhas and Jacarepaguá

“This flight is another result of Azul’s work in partnership with the State Government, which seeks to develop aviation in Rio. It is flights like the one announced today that bring more economic and social development to the state, in addition to generating more jobs. In the coming weeks, we will be able to announce more good news for cariocas and tourists who choose the beauties of Rio de Janeiro as a destination. As we celebrate yet another good news, we would like to thank the state government for the work we are doing”, said Fábio Campos, director of Institutional Relations at Azul.