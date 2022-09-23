Banco Inter presents incredible novelty involving the credit card

The Inter digital bank is allowing customers to make a financial application with a credit card purchase. In this way, consumers will pay for the investment only after the purchase, when the invoice is due.

Called “Invest Now, Pay Later”, the new tool offers the possibility to buy an LCI (Mortgage Letter of Credit), with a liquidity of 180 days. You can apply from R$ 500 to R$ 5 thousand, using only the card of the financial institution. In the future, it will be possible to invest with a credit card in other items and even pay in installments.

The best advantage when making a financial application with a credit card is to have a longer period of profitability in relation to the date of payment of the investment, said Felipe Bottino, director of Inter Invest.

What does the Inter bank say?

He also says that there is a very high flow of purchases in the first days of the month because of the receipt of salary and this demand may compress the rates offered. Therefore, the customer will have more power to take advantage of the best rates.

To be able to recover the financial application on the right date, the consumer will need to pay the credit card bill on time and in full. In case of default or partial payment of the invoice, the user will not be able to access the return on investment.

Get to know Interbank

Currently, the bank has 20.7 million customers, a credit portfolio of R$19.5 billion, R$7.1 billion in equity and R$40.9 billion in assets. The financial institution is the first 100% online bank in the country and began its career in 1994. Inter was one of the first fintechs in Brazil, which seeks to facilitate the creation and transaction of services between banks.

Annuity exempt;

No fees for carrying out transactions on your accounts;

Cashback with numerous promotions with partner stores;

Interpag: resource to make payments, receive or transfer money through the QR Code;

Payment of bills without fees;

loans;

Deposit by bank slip or TED;

Possibility of investments;

Unlimited and free withdrawal;

Scheduling payments;

salary portability;

Real estate financing.

