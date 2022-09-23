Bank of England raises interest rate by 0.50% to 2.25% in split decision

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) today decided to raise its rate by 0.5 percentage points to 2.25% per annum.

“The MPC will take the necessary measures to bring inflation back to the 2% target in a sustainable way over the medium term, in line with its mission,” the statement reads.

The decision was not unanimous: five members of the committee voted to raise the rate by 50 basis points, three members voted for the strongest increase, by 75 points, and one preferred a lighter approach, with a vote of 0.25 percentage points.

The BoE Committee also unanimously voted to reduce the stock of purchased UK government bonds, financed by central bank reserve issuance, by £80bn over the next twelve months to a total of £758bn, in line with with the strategy set out in the minutes of the August MPC meeting.

In the August Monetary Policy Report, the MPC noted that the risks surrounding its forecasts of external and domestic factors were exceptionally large, “given the large increase in wholesale gas prices since May and the consequent impacts on real income UK households and consumer inflation (CPI).

Inflation

Since August, wholesale gas prices have been highly volatile and there have been big moves in financial markets, including a sharp rise in government bond yields around the world. The pound sterling depreciated significantly over the period.

The UK’s twelve-month CPI fell slightly from 10.1% in July to 9.9% in August, but the BoE estimates the peak inflation projected in the report (from 11% for October) to be slightly lower, due to the contribution of the government plan to insure energy costs. Still, inflation is expected to remain above 10% for the next few months before starting to fall.

For the BoE, inflationary pressures also remain strong in advanced economies. In the euro area, inflation (CPI) rose by 0.2 percentage point year-on-year in August to 9.1% – with core inflation increasing similarly to 4.3%.

The committee assessed that while increases in energy-related product prices made the biggest contribution to global inflation, the biggest increases came from contributions from food and essential goods prices.

