Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSG. European portals launch speculations for Endrick. But the boy’s focus is Corinthians under-20 – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil



On January 26, the British broadcaster Sky Sports guaranteed.



Chelsea prepares proposal for Endrick, Palmeiras striker.



On February 2, the Spanish newspaper in Madrid, As, scored.



Real Madrid will make an offer of 45 million euros, around R$ 229 million, for Endrick.



The value was originally set.



The same as Real Madrid paid for Vinicius Júnior to Flamengo.



On February 15, the Spanish newspaper Sport, from Catalonia, stated that PSG want to buy Endrick.



The English tabloid The Sun published on July 21 that Manchester City and Liverpool want Endrick.



And today, the Catalan newspaper Sport, guarantees that Barcelona is preparing to make a proposal for Endrick, who has already passed all the club’s observation criteria.

The European press does not stop showing interest in the 16-year-old striker.

Palmeiras and the athlete’s attorneys signed an agreement with the player. To despise news linked by the press.

When the club has a concrete proposal, which it finds interesting, the striker will be the first to know.





His fine is 60 million euros, about R$306 million.

The most harassed player in Brazil has psychological support and even a coach, in addition to businessmen. In addition to private conversations with Abel Ferreira.

Everything to reassure you, make sure you don’t lose focus on your career, thinking about proposals from abroad.

Endrick knows that he will only be able to leave Brazil, be sold, when he turns 18.

Leila Pereira does not want to commit to any club.

The striker who concentrated and was on the bench for the first time, Sunday against Santos, has an unavoidable commitment this coming weekend.

He will be on Sunday, as a starter for Palmeiras, in the decision of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship, in the Itaquera arena, against Corinthians.

The tournament will be decided in a single game.

This is your focus.

Wants to be champion and on Wednesday, return to the bench of the main team, against Atlético Mineiro, for the Brazilian, in Minas Gerais.

The management of Palmeiras and even Abel Ferreira are surprised.

With the 16-year-old’s firm conscious reaction.

He is not dazzled by the headlines of foreign portals.

You are in no hurry to decide your future.

He knows that in the next two years he is ‘obliged’ to be at Palmeiras.

Until then, the headlines of ‘proposals’ from European clubs will accumulate…